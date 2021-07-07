checkAd

UPDATE: 2021 IWSC Spirits Judging Results are out, Rooshine wins GOLD and BRONZE!

Update to number of Countries and Days of Competition

ORMOND BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Rooshine, Inc. (OTC PINK:RSAU) ("Rooshine" or the "Company"), an importer, distributor and seller of premium alcoholic spirits, is happy to announce the results of the 2021 International Wine and Spirits Competition which has just concluded the biggest spirits judging in its 50-year history, with over 4000 entries submitted from 86 countries. For reference, other competitions have historically seen 300 to 400 entries. Of note, there were a staggering number of Rum entries this year with over 35 different countries represented and 13% of the entries boasting ages over 10 years, the competition was daunting to say the least. To judge a competition of this magnitude 80 expert judges tasted an astonishing 4,000 samples across 8 days.

IWSC Tasting Notes for Rooshine Mutiny Spiced Rum:

'A fragrant, fruit-driven nose with notes of ripe roasted pineapple and banana. A gradual build up of baking spices makes the palate warming; the flavours are balanced by sweet sugarcane notes. Oily and complex with a lingering sweetness - a great expression.'

IWSC Tasting Notes for Rooshine First Mate Blended Whisky:

'Tropical fruit, apples and pears in this mouthwatering, fruity style.'

"This being our first showing of our new aged blend of rums and whisky, we were merely hoping to place in the top 100" said Les McCall, Rooshine's Chairman of the Board. "Having received an astonishing 96 points Gold Medal designation for our Rooshine Mutiny Spiced Rum and a Bronze Medal designation for Rooshine First Mate Blended Whisky is an amazing honor in the most competitive field of entries in IWSC's history. We would like to thank everyone for their belief in, and recognition of our unique and proprietary oak aging process. We look forward to bringing our premium range of products to market soon."

About Rooshine, Inc.

The Company was formed under the laws of the State of Nevada in April 1998. The Company's business is the importation, distribution and sale of alcoholic spirits. Rooshine, Inc. was formed with the desire to produce high quality premium spirits infused with natural ingredients and no artificial additives. To that end, Rooshine, Inc. has partnered with International Spirits Vault, Ltd. to develop a patented proprietary method that leverages electromagnetic pulse technology to accelerate the aging process of the spirit while in the barrel. Unlike other accelerated maturation processes on the market, Rooshine, Inc does not denature the spirit through boiling or pressurization, but rather accelerates the natural aging process by expanding the surface area of the barrel through the use of electromagnetic pulses. Through the use of this process Rooshine is able to reduce the maturation process from years to a matter of days or weeks, while infusing the spirit with the essence of the barrel's conditioning. As a result of the enhanced speed and the fact that the accelerated aging process can occur in the barrel, Rooshine is able to cycle a single spirit through multiple barrel/wood combinations to develop unique flavors that would otherwise take decades or perhaps even centuries to produce.

Rooshine, Inc. - Investor Contact

Max Gomez, CEO, Rooshine, Inc.
E-mail: max@drinkrooshine.com
Rooshine, inc. - Social Media

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drinkrooshine/

Statement as to Forward-Looking Statements - Forward-Looking Statements certain statements in this release that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be identified using words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'future,' 'may,' 'will,' 'would,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'projected, ' 'intend,' and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company's future operating results are dependent upon many factors, including but not limited to the Company's ability to: (i) obtain sufficient capital or a strategic business arrangement to fund its expansion plans; (ii) build the management and human resources and infrastructure necessary to support the growth of its business; (iii) competitive factors and developments beyond the Company's control; and (iv) other risk factors. We assume no obligation to update the information contained in this news release.

SOURCE: Rooshine Inc.



