Wells Fargo to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Earnings on July 14, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its second quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m. Eastern Time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings .... In addition to being available on the Company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov.

The Company will host a live conference call on Wednesday, July 14, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. You may listen to the call by dialing 866-872-5161 (U.S. and Canada) or 440-424-4922 (International). The call will also be available online at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pf4czrj6.

A replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 3 p.m. Eastern Time on July 14 through Wednesday, July 28. Please dial 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (International) and enter Conference ID: 4381268. The replay will also be available online at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/pf4czrj6.

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies and small businesses in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment, and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 30 on Fortune’s 2020 rankings of America’s largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy. News, insights, and perspectives from Wells Fargo are also available at Wells Fargo Stories.

Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo

News Release Category: WF-CF

