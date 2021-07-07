TriMas Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call Date

TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS) announced today that it will host its second quarter 2021 earnings conference call on Thursday, July 29, 2021. The conference call will begin at 10 a.m. Eastern Time and will follow the Company’s release of second quarter 2021 earnings results at 8 a.m. that day.

To participate on the earnings conference call, please dial: (800) 367-2403 (Confirmation Code 7302308) and ask to be connected to the TriMas second quarter 2021 earnings conference call. The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast via TriMas’ website at www.trimascorp.com, under the “Investors” section, with an accompanying slide presentation.