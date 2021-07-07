checkAd

2K Foundations Reveals Refurbished Toronto Lawrence Heights Basketball Court with Globally Renowned Artists The Weeknd and NAV

07.07.2021   

2K Foundations, the philanthropic arm of 2K that supports and inspires underserved communities by directly investing in local enrichment programs, unveiled its latest project in Toronto this week. In partnership with the City of Toronto, HXOUSE and global artists The Weeknd and NAV, the Toronto Lawrence Heights Court has received a complete refurbishment that includes a new scoreboard, backboards, repairs to the court, and an art installation designed by award-winning, multi-disciplinary artist Ben Johnston and multimedia artist Trevor Wheatley.

“The support from 2K Foundations has made a huge difference to the children in our community who truly benefit from better access to play,” said Janie Romoff, Forestry and Recreation General Manager at Toronto Parks. “In a community that’s been greatly impacted by COVID-19, the impact of 2K Foundations’ contributions are invaluable and will motivate our kids to pursue their passions on and off the court once it is safe to do so.”

“Working with my home city of Toronto and 2K Foundations on this community enrichment effort is something that is personal to me,” said The Weeknd, musician and co-founder at HXOUSE. “We’re proud to have renovated a space where kids of all backgrounds can hone their crafts and follow their passions.”

“As a Toronto native, it’s an honor to give back to the city where I grew up playing ball,” said NAV, musician. “Because basketball and hip hop can provide so many opportunities for kids growing up in this community, we designed a court and helped renovate a community center that empowers kids of all backgrounds to explore their interests.”

Over the next year, 2K Foundations will continue its support across a variety of projects worldwide, from further investment into music programming through its new Studio 2K initiative that provides opportunities to create, learn and enjoy music, to creating more opportunities for education and learning. In addition, 2K Foundations will continue its investments in local communities through court refurbishments in partnership with globally renowned artists and athletes.

“2K Foundations was inspired by the basketball community and started with the goal of giving back to the sport that has been a huge part of our company,” said David Ismailer, President at 2K. “Over this past year, we’ve witnessed firsthand the disruption COVID-19 has brought to the world, and we’ve learned so much more about what these communities need as a result. We’ve spent the past year expanding the work we do, both on and off the court, to support projects across music, education, and more. It is with this knowledge that we continue to commit our time, funding, and talent roster to directly help these communities that inspire us, expanding our efforts across different pillars and into more parts of the world.”

