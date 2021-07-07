IZEA Managed Services Bookings Reach 187% Growth in Q2 to Hit All-Time Record of $11.1 Million

Orlando, Florida, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide , Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has set a Managed Services bookings record for the best quarter in company history. Managed Services bookings in Q2 of 2021 increased 187% to $11.1 million as compared to Q2 of 2020, which were $3.9 million. IZEA added a variety of new influencer marketing customers within the quarter, including multiple Fortune 500 brands. IZEA also saw strong repeat business from existing customers, including three Fortune 10 companies. The announcement comes just one quarter after IZEA set a record for its best Q1 Managed Services bookings ever, which were $6.4 million.



“Team IZEA has been laser focused on customer growth and we are seeing the direct results of investments made throughout the organization,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “Our commitment to providing the best technology and customer experience is being rewarded with repeat business from existing customers as well as material wins from major brands we have long sought after.”