Verizon Connect enabled Diamond Landscapes to recover $500,000 in stolen trucks

Verizon Connect Reveal fleet management software helped authorities recover 10 brand new trucks that had been stolen and limit customer downtime

ATLANTA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kentucky-based Diamond Landscapes recovered $500,000 worth of brand new trucks and trailers by tracking the equipment’s location through the Verizon Connect Reveal fleet management software platform. The Diamond Landscapes team passed along the vehicles’ location information from Reveal to law enforcement and the vehicles were recovered without further incident or downtime for Diamond or its customers.

“The money saved was only one part of the equation. The most important thing we saved was time,” said Chris Trower, owner of Diamond Landscapes. “Insurance would have protected us from the cost of the vehicles, but if we had to wait for an adjuster to come out, we would have been out of business almost immediately. Our business is essential for our customers, who would have had no choice but to find another landscaping provider. Deploying Verizon Connect Reveal in our fleet was essential in avoiding a disaster for our company.”

Diamond Landscapes has provided commercial landscaping maintenance to central Kentucky for the past 21 years. As the company expanded its fleet to over 60 vehicles, owner Chris Trower realized the need to implement a fleet management solution and began using Verizon Connect Reveal to better track assets and driver behavior.

“The capabilities and uses of Verizon Connect’s comprehensive fleet management technology are vast. It not only helps the functionality and efficiency of day-to-day operations, but it can also be an essential player in the event of catastrophes like this. When it comes to the potential of fleet management technology the return on investment is truly priceless,” said Kevin Aries, Verizon Connect’s global product success lead.

Verizon Connect is guiding a connected world on the go by automating, improving and revolutionizing the way people, vehicles and things move through the world. Our full suite of industry-defining solutions and services puts innovation, automation and connected data to work for customers and helps them be safer, more efficient and more productive. With more than 3,000 dedicated employees in 15 countries, we deliver leading mobile technology platforms and solutions. For more on Verizon Connect, visit www.verizonconnect.com.

