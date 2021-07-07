checkAd

Decisions of the Annual General Meeting of AS Pro Kapital Grupp shareholders

The annual shareholders meeting (hereinafter referred to as the Meeting) of AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) took place on Wednesday, 7th of July, 2021 starting at 13.00 at Sokos Hotel Viru, room Andante, at Viru väljak 4, 10111 Tallinn, Estonia. As per the registration list of the meeting in total 33 268 913 votes were represented, which forms 58,69% of all votes attached to the shares.

The agenda and decisions adopted at the Meeting were as follows:

1.                Election of the Chairman and Secretary of the annual general meeting of shareholders

Decision adopted was as follows:

Elect Karin Madisson as the Chairman of the annual general meeting of the shareholders. Elect Ilona Nurmela as the Secretary of the meeting. 

100% of the votes present at the meeting were in favour of the decision.

2.                Approval of the audited annual report of the Company for the financial year of 2020

Decision adopted was as follows:

Approve the annual report of the Company for the financial year 2020.

100% of the votes present at the meeting were in favour of the decision.

3.                Resolution on allocation of profit

Decision adopted was as follows:

Cover the net loss for the financial year which ended 31 December 2019 in the amount of 2,096,645 Euros with retained earnings of previous periods.

Cover the net loss for the financial year which ended 31 December 2020 in the amount of 55,677,271 Euros with retained earnings of previous periods in the amount of 47,646,533 Euros, from the revaluation reserve in the amount of 2,983,778 Euros, from the statutory reserve in the amount of 1,133,759 Euros, and from share premium in the amount of 3,913,201 Euros.

100% of the votes present at the meeting were in favour of the decisions.

4.                Election of the auditor

Decision adopted was as follows:

Elect Ernst & Young Baltic AS as the auditor of the Company for the financial year of 2021.

To approve the principles for remuneration of the auditor as per the agreement to be signed with the auditor. Approve the fee payable to the auditor for the audit of the Company and its subsidiaries for the financial year of 2021 in the amount of 62,900 Euros (net of VAT).

100% of the votes present at the meeting were in favour of the decision.

Minutes of the annual shareholders meeting will be published on AS Pro Kapital Grupp web page www.prokapital.com not later than 9th of July, 2021.

         

Allan Remmelkoor
Member of the Management Board
Tel +372 6144 920
Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee





