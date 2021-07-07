ProTek Capital Inc. – Dividends “Record Date”

The company is ready to roll out its most recent and most ambitious set of business developments. The management established a “record date” July 30 th , for the Dividend.

Dallas, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProTek Capital Inc., (OTC Pink: PRPM) ("the Company") announce today that the company and its management are filing corporate action request for dividends with FINRA and S1 registration with the SEC.

Recently, ProTek Capital Acquired Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc., (OTC Pink: BDGR). BDGR was acquired for the purpose of becoming an incubator for various forms of digital currencies, Blockchain codes/programming and NFT’s backed by a solid asset and inventories.

Several milestones of development and achievements had to be met to have dividends and other such “corporate actions” submitted, and eventually approved by FINRA. Currently, both PRPM and BDGR completed all required steps. Both companies must trade as “current information filer” and a host of details and logistics had to be agreed on and approved. Now, both companies are in the position to submit “corporate actions” called “dividends”.

“I’m extremely happy to report that our shareholder base will be rewarded with a dividend. I am also excited to state that our “audit consultant group”, who recently completed a very challenging filings and disclosures assignment for one of my other firms, UITA, a “fully reporting filer”, is being engaged to do an audit with a goal to move the company to a new tier at OTC Markets. Becoming a fully reporting filer, is the necessary step for the company to apply and move to the “big boards”, such as NASDAQ!” Explained Mr. Vakser, CEO.

The company will stay transparent and continue to report and disclose its progress and development of the 2021 business plan, audits, filings updates, closures on more acquisitions and financial growth.

