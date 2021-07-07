checkAd

ProTek Capital Inc. – Dividends “Record Date”

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 16:00  |  19   |   |   

Dallas, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProTek Capital Inc., (OTC Pink: PRPM) ("the Company") announce today that the company and its management are filing corporate action request for dividends with FINRA and S1 registration with the SEC.  

The company is ready to roll out its most recent and most ambitious set of business developments. The management established a “record date” July 30th, for the Dividend.

Recently, ProTek Capital Acquired Black Dragon Resource Companies Inc., (OTC Pink: BDGR). BDGR was acquired for the purpose of becoming an incubator for various forms of digital currencies, Blockchain codes/programming and NFT’s backed by a solid asset and inventories.

 Several milestones of development and achievements had to be met to have dividends and other such “corporate actions” submitted, and eventually approved by FINRA. Currently, both PRPM and BDGR completed all required steps. Both companies must trade as “current information filer” and a host of details and logistics had to be agreed on and approved. Now, both companies are in the position to submit “corporate actions” called “dividends”.

“I’m extremely happy to report that our shareholder base will be rewarded with a dividend. I am also excited to state that our “audit consultant group”, who recently completed a very challenging filings and disclosures assignment for one of my other firms, UITA, a “fully reporting filer”, is being engaged to do an audit with a goal to move the company to a new tier at OTC Markets. Becoming a fully reporting filer, is the necessary step for the company to apply and move to the “big boards”, such as NASDAQ!” Explained Mr. Vakser, CEO.  

The company will stay transparent and continue to report and disclose its progress and development of the 2021 business plan, audits, filings updates, closures on more acquisitions and financial growth.

Please visit our Facebook page for frequent updates: https://www.facebook.com/MJVentureCapital

Twitter: https://twitter.com/protek1

Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. FB Page:

https://www.facebook.com/Black-Dragon-Resource-Companies-Inc-101787868 ...

Edward Vakser

Chairman/CEO

Protek Capital Inc.,

About ProTek Capital, Inc.

ProTek Capital, Inc. has historically concentrated on acquiring a portfolio of unique and promising, high-growth potential companies. The company is focused on Mergers and Acquisitions of Cannabis, MJ, CBD as well as new technologies and development companies with a special interest and focus on digital currencies, Blockchain, NFT and crypto programming and development firms.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ProTek Capital Inc. – Dividends “Record Date” Dallas, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - ProTek Capital Inc., (OTC Pink: PRPM) ("the Company") announce today that the company and its management are filing corporate action request for dividends with FINRA and S1 registration with the SEC. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
DarkPulse, Inc. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire TerraData Unmanned, PLLC, a Drone Based ...
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus