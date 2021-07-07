checkAd

Ørsted submits bid in response to Maryland’s call for offshore wind projects

Global leader in offshore wind announces significant expansion of investment in Maryland.

 Ørsted, the global leader in offshore wind development, announced today that it has submitted a bid to the Maryland Public Service Commission to develop Skipjack Wind 2, a proposed project of up to 760 MW. The bid is in response to the Commission’s call for proposals for Round 2 offshore wind projects, through which the Commission can award at least 1,200 MW of offshore wind renewable energy certificates (OREC).

About Skipjack Wind 2:

  • As the global leader in offshore wind development and with the largest portfolio of projects in development in the United States, Ørsted is uniquely positioned to support the State of Maryland in reaching its offshore wind goals.
  • Ørsted’s proposal is designed to support the successful development of Skipjack Wind 2, while also committing to significant manufacturing operations that will enable the State to establish itself as a significant player in the offshore wind supply chain.
  • Ørsted is committed to environmental justice initiatives that will help ensure that the state’s overburdened and underserved communities have equal access to the incredible opportunities presented by the offshore wind industry. In partnership with local school districts, communities, and universities, the project will provide significant resources to support the development of innovative science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programming as well as comprehensive workforce training initiatives.
  • Building on Ørsted’s landmark agreement with the North American Building Trades Union (NABTU) and the Baltimore-D.C. Metro Building and Construction Trades Council, the project has committed to bringing organised labour into both the onshore and offshore construction of this thriving industry. Our continued collaboration and workforce development initiatives with unions will ensure a well-trained and ready workforce.
  • Globally, Ørsted has a goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2025, and in pursuit of this goal, the project also has a commitment to pursue a zero emission O&M facility and programme.
  • Ørsted will significantly expand the availability of grant funding for local eNGOs in Maryland and Delaware. Through its mission to lead industry-wide sustainability efforts, the project will support the critical efforts of those organisations to protect, preserve, and restore the region’s world-class coastal habitat and environment.

“Ørsted is privileged to already be a long-term partner to the state of Maryland as it works to meet its offshore wind goals,” said David Hardy, CEO of Ørsted Offshore North America, continuing: “We’re proud to build, own, and operate wind farms across the world and will bring that same approach to Maryland. As such, these at least 30-year commitments we’re making to the state are designed to provide long-term benefits to all of the communities that will be home to our facilities. In continuing to deliver on our commitments now and well into the future, we’ll ensure that Maryland’s offshore wind industry will thrive for decades to come.”

