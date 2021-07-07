checkAd

World of Hyatt Provides More Rewarding Opportunities for Members as They Reset Their Sights on Travel

As the desire for travel and exploration continues to heat up, and with renewed travel activity in many parts of the world, World of Hyatt remains committed to caring for its members with more valuable experiences and rewarding offers that can help them reset their sights on the journeys ahead. Today, World of Hyatt announced the return of the global Bonus Journeys promotion, providing members the opportunity to continue accelerating point earnings with triple points on stays of two or more qualifying nights, so they can achieve the rewards they value most.

“We’re hearing from members that pent-up demand for travel is inspiring them to plan upcoming trips, both near and far, and they want to reward themselves with special experiences and memories as they get back to traveling,” said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. “Whether it’s treating yourself to a luxurious weekend getaway to relax and recharge, breaking from routine with a new remote-work location, or reuniting with loved ones on a long-awaited family vacation, Bonus Journeys rewards our global members, making it easier to earn points to further inspire future travel and enjoy things like free nights, room upgrades, spa treatments, and delicious meals.”

Reset Your Sights with Bonus Journeys – Registration Now Live

World of Hyatt members can register now through August 20, 2021, to earn triple points on every stay of two or more qualifying nights after registration and completed from July 20 through September 15, 2021, at over 1,000 locations worldwide, including:

Bonus Points earned through this global promotion are on top of the five Base Points members already earn for every eligible $1 USD spent on qualifying nights and more. Members must register before their stay in order to start earning triple points on qualifying stays during the promotion period and can earn a maximum of 120,000 Bonus Points under the promotion. Eligible stays must be completed between July 20 and September 15, 2021.

Wertpapier


