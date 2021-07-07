Adial Announces $5,000,000 Above Market Private Placement at $3.00 Per Share
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of
treatments for addictions, today announced that the Company has entered into Securities Purchase Agreements (“SPAs”) for the private placement of 1,666,667 shares of common stock at a price of
$3.00 per share (the “Shares”) for total proceeds of $5,000,000. The private placement was led by Bespoke Growth Partners, Inc., which subscribed for $2,500,000. Other investors include Keystone
Capital Partners LLC and Richard Gilliam, founder of Cumberland Resources (collectively, “Investors”). Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, acted as an advisor on the
transaction.
In accordance with the terms of the SPAs, the Investors are obligated to fund $500,000 on the business day following execution of the SPAs and the balance of $4,500,000 upon the registration of the Shares.
About Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Adial Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions. The Company’s lead investigational new drug product, AD04, is a genetically targeted, serotonin-3 receptor antagonist, therapeutic agent for the treatment of Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and is currently being investigated in the Company’s landmark ONWARD pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the potential treatment of AUD in subjects with certain target genotypes, which are to be identified using the Company’s proprietary companion diagnostic genetic test. A Phase 2b clinical trial of AD04 for the treatment of AUD showed promising results in reducing frequency of drinking, quantity of drinking and heavy drinking (all with statistical significance), and no overt safety concerns (there were no statistically significant serious adverse events reported). AD04 is also believed to have the potential to treat other addictive disorders such as Opioid Use Disorder, gambling, and obesity. The Company is also developing adenosine analogs for the treatment of pain and other disorders. Additional information is available at www.adialpharma.com.
