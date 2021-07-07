Adial Announces $5,000,000 Above Market Private Placement at $3.00 Per Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of treatments for addictions, today announced that the Company has entered into Securities Purchase Agreements (“SPAs”) for the private placement of 1,666,667 shares of common stock at a price of $3.00 per share (the “Shares”) for total proceeds of $5,000,000. The private placement was led by Bespoke Growth Partners, Inc., which subscribed for $2,500,000. Other investors include Keystone Capital Partners LLC and Richard Gilliam, founder of Cumberland Resources (collectively, “Investors”). Brookline Capital Markets, a division of Arcadia Securities, LLC, acted as an advisor on the transaction.



In accordance with the terms of the SPAs, the Investors are obligated to fund $500,000 on the business day following execution of the SPAs and the balance of $4,500,000 upon the registration of the Shares.