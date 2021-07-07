checkAd

THOMASVILLE, GA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGToor, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces we started July with a strong showing. 

In this weekend's JukaBowl, the competition was fierce, with 20 teams surpassing the 100-point mark over the course of their top 3 games, and 7 teams averaging OVER 30 Kills per game! A total of over 600 registered players signed up to compete in the Apex Legends and Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links tournaments being offered. In the month ahead, we plan to offer events for some new games like Brawl Stars and Legends of Runeterra, as well as new team formats for existing games in our roster such as Clash Royale.

We are expecting a huge crowd for one of our most popular games, Pokemon TCG Online, which will be featuring a special $1,000 prize pool this month! Pokemon is not the only game that will have an exciting prize pool; working with cosponsors, we will be offering a special $1,000 prize pool in Minion Masters, and we are also planning a Pay-To-Enter event at the end of the month for Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links which will feature a prize pool of at least $2,000!

There is no secret that much of the audience and the players of eSports are the Millennials. The increasing audience reach and engagement activities, formidable investments, rising live streaming of games, and increasing infrastructure for the league tournaments are key factors driving the market growth. The global eSports market size was valued at USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.4% from 2020 to 2027. The professionalization in the industry has created lucrative opportunities for game developers, gamers, influencers, and event organizers.

GGToor is on the forefront of eSports' phenomenal expansion growth: in less than sixteen months the Company has carved out a solid place among gamers, influencers, and event organizers. All the hard work is beginning to bear fruit, and by year’s end our place in the eSports industry will be cemented, as our metrics continue to show strong growth. For the next six months, we are concentrating on “Building Our Brand,” continuing to grow a large database of players and demonstrating value to sponsors to show how they can benefit by working with us to promote their brand and expand their global eSports experience. The Company is projected to increase its player base to over 20,000 and its projecting sponsorship income to provide revenues approaching six figures. With respect to our pay to play program we are projecting revenues to surpass event costs. Our merchandise shop will be rocking and rolling, and projections of merchandise sales will add thousands in revenue monthly as well.  The Company has hired staff and is aggressively working on selling website advertising. The Company expects its investment in overall revenue generation will begin to pay off immediately.

