Orsted Bids to Develop 760 MW Offshore Wind Project in Maryland

Autor: PLX AI
07.07.2021, 16:09  |  46   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Orsted submits bid in response to Maryland’s call for offshore wind projects and bids to develop Skipjack Wind 2, a proposed project of up to 760 MW.Maryland can award at least 1,200 MW of offshore wind renewable energy certificates …

  • (PLX AI) – Orsted submits bid in response to Maryland’s call for offshore wind projects and bids to develop Skipjack Wind 2, a proposed project of up to 760 MW.
  • Maryland can award at least 1,200 MW of offshore wind renewable energy certificates (OREC)
  • Orsted is currently developing the Skipjack Wind Farm 1, a 120 MW project off the Maryland-Delaware coast that is scheduled to be operational by the second quarter of 2026
