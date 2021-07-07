Orsted Bids to Develop 760 MW Offshore Wind Project in Maryland Autor: PLX AI | 07.07.2021, 16:09 | 46 | 0 | 0 07.07.2021, 16:09 | (PLX AI) – Orsted submits bid in response to Maryland’s call for offshore wind projects and bids to develop Skipjack Wind 2, a proposed project of up to 760 MW.Maryland can award at least 1,200 MW of offshore wind renewable energy certificates … (PLX AI) – Orsted submits bid in response to Maryland’s call for offshore wind projects and bids to develop Skipjack Wind 2, a proposed project of up to 760 MW.Maryland can award at least 1,200 MW of offshore wind renewable energy certificates … (PLX AI) – Orsted submits bid in response to Maryland’s call for offshore wind projects and bids to develop Skipjack Wind 2, a proposed project of up to 760 MW.

Maryland can award at least 1,200 MW of offshore wind renewable energy certificates (OREC)

Orsted is currently developing the Skipjack Wind Farm 1, a 120 MW project off the Maryland-Delaware coast that is scheduled to be operational by the second quarter of 2026



