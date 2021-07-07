Exxe Group Reports Record Revenues and Profits for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Exxe reports a record annual revenue of $33.9M and record profits of $6.6MAnnual revenue increased by 121% to $33.9M in FY-21 versus $15.3M in FY-20Annual profits increased by 86.8% to $6.6M in FY-21 versus $3.6 million in FY-20In 4Q2021 revenues …

Annual revenue increased by 121% to $33.9M in FY-21 versus $15.3M in FY-20

Annual profits increased by 86.8% to $6.6M in FY-21 versus $3.6 million in FY-20

In 4Q2021 revenues increased 50.0% to $10.2M versus $6.8M in 4Q2020

4Q2021 revenue of $10.2M surpassed the record $9.3M Quarter in 3Q2021 NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), a diversified fintech company, reports financial results for its year ending March 31, 2021. Quarterly Events