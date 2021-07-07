checkAd

Exxe Group Reports Record Revenues and Profits for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021

Autor: Accesswire
Exxe reports a record annual revenue of $33.9M and record profits of $6.6MAnnual revenue increased by 121% to $33.9M in FY-21 versus $15.3M in FY-20Annual profits increased by 86.8% to $6.6M in FY-21 versus $3.6 million in FY-20In 4Q2021 revenues …

Exxe reports a record annual revenue of $33.9M and record profits of $6.6M
Annual revenue increased by 121% to $33.9M in FY-21 versus $15.3M in FY-20
Annual profits increased by 86.8% to $6.6M in FY-21 versus $3.6 million in FY-20
In 4Q2021 revenues increased 50.0% to $10.2M versus $6.8M in 4Q2020
4Q2021 revenue of $10.2M surpassed the record $9.3M Quarter in 3Q2021

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), a diversified fintech company, reports financial results for its year ending March 31, 2021.

Quarterly Events

  • 1Myle received final connectivity confirmation to a major European crypto marketplace
  • 1Myle began limited revenue generation operations with the private traders community
  • AXXA VC's early-stage startup received a $250K round investment from an intl VC funder
  • Acquisition of digital marketing agency MarketMediaConnect (MMC)

Key Metrics

  FY-2021 ($) FY-2020 ($) Percentage Change
Total Current Assets

16,957,829

13,667,506

24.1%
Total Assets

222,048,419

192,763,016

15.2%
Shareholder Equity

138,465,749

116,229,197

19.1%
Annual Revenue

33,900,534

15,341,001

121.0%
Annual Net Income / Loss

6,643,421

3,556,558

86.8%

Performance Snapshot

AXXA's annual revenues grew 121.0% in FY-2021 to $33,900,534 as compared to $8,373,694 in the same period last year. Net annual income for FY-2021 was $6,643,421 as compared to net annual income of $3,556,558 in the same period last year, an increase of 86.8%.

Disclaimer

