Exxe Group Reports Record Revenues and Profits for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021
Exxe reports a record annual revenue of $33.9M and record profits of $6.6MAnnual revenue increased by 121% to $33.9M in FY-21 versus $15.3M in FY-20Annual profits increased by 86.8% to $6.6M in FY-21 versus $3.6 million in FY-20In 4Q2021 revenues …
Exxe reports a record annual revenue of $33.9M and record profits of $6.6MAnnual revenue increased by 121% to $33.9M in FY-21 versus $15.3M in FY-20Annual profits increased by 86.8% to $6.6M in FY-21 versus $3.6 million in FY-20In 4Q2021 revenues …
Exxe reports a record annual revenue of $33.9M and record profits of $6.6M
Annual revenue increased by 121% to $33.9M in FY-21 versus $15.3M in FY-20
Annual profits increased by 86.8% to $6.6M in FY-21 versus $3.6 million in FY-20
In 4Q2021 revenues increased 50.0% to $10.2M versus $6.8M in 4Q2020
4Q2021 revenue of $10.2M surpassed the record $9.3M Quarter in 3Q2021
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Exxe Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:AXXA), a diversified fintech company, reports financial results for its year ending March 31, 2021.
Quarterly Events
- 1Myle received final connectivity confirmation to a major European crypto marketplace
- 1Myle began limited revenue generation operations with the private traders community
- AXXA VC's early-stage startup received a $250K round investment from an intl VC funder
- Acquisition of digital marketing agency MarketMediaConnect (MMC)
Key Metrics
|FY-2021 ($)
|FY-2020 ($)
|Percentage Change
|Total Current Assets
|
16,957,829
|
13,667,506
|24.1%
|Total Assets
|
222,048,419
|
192,763,016
|15.2%
|Shareholder Equity
|
138,465,749
|
116,229,197
|19.1%
|Annual Revenue
|
33,900,534
|
15,341,001
|121.0%
|Annual Net Income / Loss
|
6,643,421
|
3,556,558
|86.8%
Performance Snapshot
AXXA's annual revenues grew 121.0% in FY-2021 to $33,900,534 as compared to $8,373,694 in the same period last year. Net annual income for FY-2021 was $6,643,421 as compared to net annual income of $3,556,558 in the same period last year, an increase of 86.8%.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare