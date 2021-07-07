PREVIEW: Chr. Hansen Q3 Earnings Seen Soft Amid Weak Chinese Sales, Analysts Say Autor: PLX AI | 07.07.2021, 16:12 | 39 | 0 | 0 07.07.2021, 16:12 | (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen third-quarter results tomorrow are expected to be soft as Chinese yoghurt sales have slowed down in recent months, analysts say. The Chinese yoghurt market has contracted in March, April and May, data showsThe Chinese data may … (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen third-quarter results tomorrow are expected to be soft as Chinese yoghurt sales have slowed down in recent months, analysts say. The Chinese yoghurt market has contracted in March, April and May, data showsThe Chinese data may … (PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen third-quarter results tomorrow are expected to be soft as Chinese yoghurt sales have slowed down in recent months, analysts say.

The Chinese yoghurt market has contracted in March, April and May, data shows

The Chinese data may suggest that the quarterly results may be a negative catalyst for Chr. Hansen, Carnegie said (hold, DKK 575)

Chr. Hansen's mid-term guidance and analyst consensus are too high, Bank of America said (underperform, DKK 490)

Q3 will be soft but expect a pick-up in Q4 and next fiscal year, with several possible triggers ahead, SEB said (buy, DKK 710)

Q3 may mark a trough in organic growth and an inflection point as investors start to look to 2021/22, Nordea said (buy, DKK 650)



Chr. Hansen Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Chr. Hansen Holding Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer