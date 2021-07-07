checkAd

PREVIEW: Chr. Hansen Q3 Earnings Seen Soft Amid Weak Chinese Sales, Analysts Say

(PLX AI) – Chr. Hansen third-quarter results tomorrow are expected to be soft as Chinese yoghurt sales have slowed down in recent months, analysts say. The Chinese yoghurt market has contracted in March, April and May, data showsThe Chinese data may …

  • The Chinese yoghurt market has contracted in March, April and May, data shows
  • The Chinese data may suggest that the quarterly results may be a negative catalyst for Chr. Hansen, Carnegie said (hold, DKK 575)
  • Chr. Hansen's mid-term guidance and analyst consensus are too high, Bank of America said (underperform, DKK 490)
  • Q3 will be soft but expect a pick-up in Q4 and next fiscal year, with several possible triggers ahead, SEB said (buy, DKK 710)
  • Q3 may mark a trough in organic growth and an inflection point as investors start to look to 2021/22, Nordea said (buy, DKK 650)


