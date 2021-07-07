checkAd

voestalpine Annual General Meeting resolves EUR 0.50 dividend

Despite the economic crisis, voestalpine AG closed its 2020/21 business year
with a positive result and can once again significantly increase its dividend in
the current business year. Specifically, a dividend of EUR 0.50 per share was
resolved for the business year 2020/21 at today's 29th Annual General Meeting.
This is an increase of EUR 0.30 over the previous year's dividend of EUR 0.20
per share. The Annual General Meeting, which was again a virtual meeting without
the physical presence of shareholders, approved the proposal of the Management
Board and Supervisory Board. The dividend will be transferred on July 19, 2021
(ex-dividend date: July 15, 2021).

Based on an average voestalpine share price of EUR 24.51 in the business year
2020/21, the dividend yield for this period is 2.0% (previous year: 0.9%).
voestalpine AG has consistently distributed a dividend to its shareholders every
year since going public in 1995, in total EUR 3.2 billion including this year's
dividend payment. The annual dividend yield over the entire listing period is
3.5%.

Authorization of the Management Board to repurchase own shares

The Annual General Meeting authorized the Management Board to repurchase own
shares up to a maximum of 10% of voestalpine AG's share capital. This
essentially renews the authorization to repurchase own shares granted in 2019,
which will in part be used to further expand the employee shareholding scheme
and to cover any convertible bonds. The authorization to repurchase own shares
is valid for a period of 30 months. The voestalpine Management Board was also
authorized to dispose of treasury shares in ways other than on the stock
exchange or via a public offering, and also to redeem own shares and thus to
reduce the share capital.

20 years of voestalpine employee shareholding scheme: Europe-wide role model
celebrates 20th anniversary

The voestalpine AG employee shareholding scheme-Austria's largest employee
participation plan in terms of both voting percentage and share value-celebrates
its 20th anniversary this year. More than 25,000 employees worldwide are
shareholders of the steel and technology group, making up 14.8% of the company's
voting rights.

The voestalpine Group

In its business segments, voestalpine is a globally leading steel and technology
group with a unique combination of material and processing expertise.
voestalpine, which operates globally, has around 500 Group companies and
locations in more than 50 countries on all five continents. It has been listed
on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1995. With its top-quality products and
system solutions, it is a leading partner to the automotive and consumer goods
industries as well as the aerospace and oil & gas industries; it is also the
world market leader in railway systems, tool steel, and special sections.
voestalpine is fully committed to the global climate goals, and its greentec
steel program represents a clear plan for decarbonizing the production of steel.
In the business year 2020/21, the Group generated revenue of EUR 11.3 billion,
with an operating result (EBITDA) of EUR 1.1 billion; it has around 48,700
employees worldwide.

Please direct your inquiries to:
voestalpine AG
Peter Felsbach, MAS
Head of Group Communications I Spokesman

voestalpine-Strasse 1
4020 Linz, Austria
T. +43/50304/15- 2090
peter.felsbach@voestalpine.com
www.voestalpine.com [http://www.voestalpine.com/]



Further inquiry note:
Peter Fleischer
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43/50304/15-9949
Fax: +43/50304/55-5581
mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com
http://www.voestalpine.com

