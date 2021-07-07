checkAd

Black Dragon Resources Companies, Inc. - New Business Developments, NFT and Dividend Record Date

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 16:20  |  53   |   |   

Dallas, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: BDGR) (“BDGR”) ("The Company") announced today that the company and its management are happy to update its shareholders on new developments, dividends, and an assignment targeted “record date” for the dividend. 

Recently, the company (BDGR) and its parent company (PRPM) (OTC Pink: PRPM) were upgraded to the OTCPK “current status filers”. This and several other developments cleared the pathway and “checked all the compliance boxes” to have both companies file with FINRA for the “corporate action” titled: “dividend”. The plan is to have the targeted “record date” July 30th, 2021, for the Dividend to PRPM, and September 15th, as a “record date” for BDGR shareholders to receive “their own” dividend in a form of a “registered NFT”.

To achieve these goals and distribution, the company and its attorneys will be filing an S1 for the registration. Simultaneously, the company will file a corporate action request with FINRA.

This and other corporate actions planned, should enhance, and propel the company during the upcoming fall season. The current ratio for the dividend is 2 BDGR shares paid out for every 1 PRPM share held by shareholders on the “record date”, and 1 coin for each share held at BDGR.

 “I feel excited and confident that we are at the perfect point in history to achieve these goals. We researched and felt comfortable implementing a specific pathway and filings with the proper regulatory agencies, to stay within compliance rules and regulations. However new the rules are, we gave ourselves and agencies enough time for us to file, comply, and if needed amend our “corporate actions”. Simultaneously, we are also re-directing our “audit consulting group” to begin updating all corporate Disclosures and conduct an audit for the purposes of moving the company to a higher trading tier on OTC Markets, and becoming a “fully reporting filer” in order to move the company to NASDAQ”. Stated Mr. Edward Vakser 

DISCLAIMER: by the CEO

I am not an attorney, CPA or a money manager/financial consultant. The company and I do have several attorneys and CPA’s as well as consultants working on all these new issues and new technologies. It is extremely important to understand that this genre of investments and technologies represent a wide and unknown field. And while we are working with regulatory agencies’ such as FINRA, SEC and others, as well as service providers such as OTC Markets and associated attorneys and CPA’s, we will only execute and work within guidelines, rules, and regulations by SEC, FINRA, DTCC and all other regulatory agencies. However, although we designed and originated these “rewards” via dividends to reward our PRPM and BDGR shareholders, we still want you to be cautious, incredibly careful and do your own due diligence and research before you make any decisions. For this reason, I structured this deal to be “backed” by real assets, and NOT just “digital” NFT’s. So, we can enhance and control the “backing” financial support to build on a real value. However, we do not know what changes FINRA and/or SEC may suggest or add. We are filing S1 registration, for which comments and/or amendments may change and/or alter dates, times and possibly add or require other unknown developments.  

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Black Dragon Resources Companies, Inc. - New Business Developments, NFT and Dividend Record Date Dallas, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: BDGR) (“BDGR”) ("The Company") announced today that the company and its management are happy to update its shareholders on new developments, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Valneva Strengthens Management Team; Appoints Vincent Dequenne as SVP Operations and Joshua Drumm ...
Vaxart Announces Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Altesa Biosciences for its Vapendavir ...
Half yearly report on LVMH’s liquidity contract with ODDO BHF SCA
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus