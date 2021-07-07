Black Dragon Resources Companies, Inc. - New Business Developments, NFT and Dividend Record Date

Recently, the company (BDGR) and its parent company (PRPM) (OTC Pink: PRPM) were upgraded to the OTCPK “current status filers”. This and several other developments cleared the pathway and “checked all the compliance boxes” to have both companies file with FINRA for the “corporate action” titled: “dividend”. The plan is to have the targeted “record date” July 30 th , 2021, for the Dividend to PRPM, and September 15 th , as a “record date” for BDGR shareholders to receive “their own” dividend in a form of a “registered NFT”.

Dallas, Texas, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Dragon Resource Companies, Inc. (OTC Pink: BDGR) (“BDGR”) ("The Company") announced today that the company and its management are happy to update its shareholders on new developments, dividends, and an assignment targeted “record date” for the dividend.

To achieve these goals and distribution, the company and its attorneys will be filing an S1 for the registration. Simultaneously, the company will file a corporate action request with FINRA.

This and other corporate actions planned, should enhance, and propel the company during the upcoming fall season. The current ratio for the dividend is 2 BDGR shares paid out for every 1 PRPM share held by shareholders on the “record date”, and 1 coin for each share held at BDGR.

“I feel excited and confident that we are at the perfect point in history to achieve these goals. We researched and felt comfortable implementing a specific pathway and filings with the proper regulatory agencies, to stay within compliance rules and regulations. However new the rules are, we gave ourselves and agencies enough time for us to file, comply, and if needed amend our “corporate actions”. Simultaneously, we are also re-directing our “audit consulting group” to begin updating all corporate Disclosures and conduct an audit for the purposes of moving the company to a higher trading tier on OTC Markets, and becoming a “fully reporting filer” in order to move the company to NASDAQ”. Stated Mr. Edward Vakser

DISCLAIMER: by the CEO

I am not an attorney, CPA or a money manager/financial consultant. The company and I do have several attorneys and CPA’s as well as consultants working on all these new issues and new technologies. It is extremely important to understand that this genre of investments and technologies represent a wide and unknown field. And while we are working with regulatory agencies’ such as FINRA, SEC and others, as well as service providers such as OTC Markets and associated attorneys and CPA’s, we will only execute and work within guidelines, rules, and regulations by SEC, FINRA, DTCC and all other regulatory agencies. However, although we designed and originated these “rewards” via dividends to reward our PRPM and BDGR shareholders, we still want you to be cautious, incredibly careful and do your own due diligence and research before you make any decisions. For this reason, I structured this deal to be “backed” by real assets, and NOT just “digital” NFT’s. So, we can enhance and control the “backing” financial support to build on a real value. However, we do not know what changes FINRA and/or SEC may suggest or add. We are filing S1 registration, for which comments and/or amendments may change and/or alter dates, times and possibly add or require other unknown developments.