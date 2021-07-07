checkAd

First Internet Bank Continues SBA Expansion - Adds New Business Development Officers

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 16:29  |  25   |   |   

First Internet Bank announced today that two new Business Development Officers, Melissa Fenner and Mike Pedicelli, have joined its Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending team

“Now more than ever, small business owners need access to capital to help fuel their growth,” said First Internet Bank Vice President, National SBA Sales Manager Mark Gibson. “Melissa and Mike possess the experience and customer focus to help entrepreneurs successfully navigate the SBA lending process.”

Melissa Fenner brings over 20 years’ experience to First Internet Bank. She previously worked at Fifth Third Bank, Wells Fargo and, most recently, Huntington National Bank, where she served as VP, SBA Business Development Officer and Product Specialist.

Mike Pedicelli joins First Internet Bank from Lendstream SBF. He has over 15 years’ experience in the financial sector, having also held key positions with PromiseOne and Hancock Banks. He received his B.A. from the University of Central Florida and his M.B.A. from Webster University, where he focused on global banking and finance.

Mr. Gibson added, “These lending professionals are great additions to our already outstanding SBA team. We look forward to leveraging their knowledge and insight as we serve our new and existing small business customers.”

For more information about First Internet Bank’s national SBA Lending platform, please visit firstib.com.

About First Internet Bank

First Internet Bank opened for business in 1999 as an industry pioneer in the branchless delivery of banking services. With assets of $4.2 billion as of March 31, 2021, the Bank provides consumer and small business deposits, consumer loans, residential mortgages and specialty finance services nationally. The Bank also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, SBA financing and treasury management services. Additional information about the Bank, including its products and services, is available at www.firstib.com. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK). First Internet Bank is a Member FDIC.

First Internet Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

First Internet Bank Continues SBA Expansion - Adds New Business Development Officers First Internet Bank announced today that two new Business Development Officers, Melissa Fenner and Mike Pedicelli, have joined its Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending team “Now more than ever, small business owners need access to capital to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Arkema Acquires a Stake in Verkor Capital and Accelerates Its Batteries Strategy in Europe
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Q2 2021 Operating, Investment and Capital Markets ...
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special ...
DIDI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.06.21
Nicole Lorch Named President of First Internet Bancorp, Bank
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21
First Internet Bancorp to Pay Cash Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.06.21