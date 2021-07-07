checkAd

BOTS’ Subsidiary, Cyber Security Group LLC, Launches Web Application Firewall (WAF) Targeting the $156 Billion Global Cybersecurity Market

The global cybersecurity market is expected to reach$ 352 billion by 2026

SAN JUAN, PR, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI), (“BOTS” or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions, crypto mining, consulting, mining equipment repair and insurance, today announces that its subsidiary, Cyber Security Group LLC, has launched Web Application Firewall (WAF), its proprietary software solution to protect businesses from cybersecurity crimes.

The global market for cybersecurity products was estimated to be valued at $156 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $352 billion by 2026 according to a Mordor Intelligence report.  BOTS’ WAF cybersecurity software solution for businesses of all sizes is available now and can be purchased on Cyber Security Group’s website.

Rising cybersecurity incidents and regulations requiring their reporting are driving the cybersecurity market.  According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and McAfee, cybercrimes, which include damage and destruction of data, stolen money, lost property, intellectual property theft, and other areas, currently cost the world almost USD 600 billion each year.

WAF stops application vulnerabilities and data breaches. Some of the key benefits are:

  • Protection from web attacks and DDoS
  • Protects applications and APIs
  • Blocks malicious bots and automated attacks
  • Controls access and authentication
  • Automates and orchestrates security
  • Protects from XSS & SQL injections
  • Protects against business logic attacks
  • Protects ecosystem around Blockchain

BOTS’ Cyber Security Group LLC subsidiary is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified Information Security Management System that aims to capitalize on the fast-growing global cyber security market with its proprietary portfolio of SaaS solutions, for more information click hereWAF has been successfully battle-tested over a two year pilot program by financial services and e-commerce companies and is now being launched to businesses worldwide.

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crytpo-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines and corresponding US patents and Cyber Security Group LLC, an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company.  The Company also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and insurance.

Track BTZI news on Facebook @https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow BTZI news on Twitter @Bots_bz http://www.Twitter.com/Bots_bz

Find BTZI news at http://www.bots.bz

Bots, Inc. has been featured in media nationwide, including CNBC, Bloomberg, TheStreet.com.

For more information, visit http://www.bots.bz

Visit BTZI on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/Bots.Bz/

Follow BTZI on Twitter @Bots_bz

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as may be disclosed in the Company's filings. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. Such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's website and filings.

Contact:

Oleksandr Gordieiev

Co-CEO

info@bots.bz





