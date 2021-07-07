BOTS’ Subsidiary, Cyber Security Group LLC, Launches Web Application Firewall (WAF) Targeting the $156 Billion Global Cybersecurity Market

The global market for cybersecurity products was estimated to be valued at $156 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow to $352 billion by 2026 according to a Mordor Intelligence report . BOTS’ WAF cybersecurity software solution for businesses of all sizes is available now and can be purchased on Cyber Security Group’s website .

SAN JUAN, PR, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOTS, Inc. (OTC: BTZI) , (“BOTS” or "The Company"), a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions , crypto mining, consulting, mining equipment repair and insurance, today announces that its subsidiary, Cyber Security Group LLC , has launched Web Application Firewall (WAF), its proprietary software solution to protect businesses from cybersecurity crimes.

Rising cybersecurity incidents and regulations requiring their reporting are driving the cybersecurity market. According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) and McAfee, cybercrimes, which include damage and destruction of data, stolen money, lost property, intellectual property theft, and other areas, currently cost the world almost USD 600 billion each year.

WAF stops application vulnerabilities and data breaches. Some of the key benefits are:

Protection from web attacks and DDoS

Protects applications and APIs

Blocks malicious bots and automated attacks

Controls access and authentication

Automates and orchestrates security

Protects from XSS & SQL injections

Protects against business logic attacks

Protects ecosystem around Blockchain

BOTS’ Cyber Security Group LLC subsidiary is an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified Information Security Management System that aims to capitalize on the fast-growing global cyber security market with its proprietary portfolio of SaaS solutions, for more information click here. WAF has been successfully battle-tested over a two year pilot program by financial services and e-commerce companies and is now being launched to businesses worldwide.

About BOTS, Inc.

BOTS, Inc. is a global technology company specialized in Blockchain-based solutions including decentralized finance applications for the financial industry, cybersecurity solutions and owns a portfolio of digital assets and crytpo-related businesses such as BeadSwap, a decentralized crypto exchange, Bitcoin ATM machines and corresponding US patents and Cyber Security Group LLC , an ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Information Security Management System certified company. The Company also provides crypto mining consulting, optimization, and crypto mining equipment repair and insurance.

