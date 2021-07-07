checkAd

ServisFirst Bank Announces Opening of International Department

Tara Herd Joins ServisFirst Bank as International Department Manager

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), recently announced the opening of an International Department to be led by Tara Herd. The International Department will provide multiple product offerings to ServisFirst Bank’s commercial customers including international and domestic standby letters of credit, import and export letters of credit, documentary collections, international wires, and foreign exchange. The International Department staff will consist of an experienced team with many years of product knowledge, product delivery and outstanding service.

“ServisFirst Bank is proud to expand our offerings to include a full suite of international products and services,” stated Paul Schabacker, ServisFirst Bank Executive Vice President, Commercial Sales Manager. “We continue to prioritize high quality service for our clients delivered by an experienced team. The opening of our International Department will enable us to best meet the needs of our clients.”

Tara Herd, International Department Manager
With over forty years of successful banking experience, Tara Herd joins ServisFirst Bank as Senior Vice President and International Department Manager. In this role, she will manage operations including trade finance, foreign exchange trading and operations, and international wires while supervising the administration of existing products and services.

Prior to joining ServisFirst Bank, Herd served in leadership positions at Synovus Financial Corporation, First Commercial Bank, and AmSouth Bank in Birmingham, Alabama. Her knowledge and experience will be invaluable to ServisFirst Bank and its clients.

For more information regarding the International Department for ServisFirst Bank, please contact Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net. To learn more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.

ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK 
ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, cash management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state of the art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced its assets exceed $12 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated cash management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates. 

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, Dothan, Huntsville, Mobile, Montgomery, Nashville, Northwest Florida, and West Central Florida. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment-grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com

FOR INFORMATION CONTACT
Krista Conlin, Krista@KCProjects.net





