Pennexx Retains Emerging Markets Consulting LLC for Investor Relations, National Marketing, and Advisory Services

EMC specializes in helping small and mid-sized public companies establish brand awareness and increase market share to its customer base while improving visibility to the institutional and retail investment community.

Philadelphia, PA, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Pennexx (OTC: PNNX), a leader in bringing social media and discounts together to virally market products and services with its https://yoursocialoffers.com platform, is pleased to announce that Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) has been retained to provide investor and public relations services.

"With our profitability, nearly complete audit, anticipated up listing to OTCQB, and success with our platform, we believe this is an excellent time to share our story and brand to a national audience," says Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx.

James Painter, President of EMC, said, "We are pleased to represent Pennexx during the coming year. We have conducted our due diligence on the Company and have been very impressed with the management, share structure, and overall business strategy."

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Orlando, Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC (EMC) brings over 40 years of combined experience in the investor relations industry. EMC is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. EMC is relationship-driven and results-oriented to seek attractive emerging companies and concentrate its resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high-quality clients. For more information, visit EMC's website at www.emergingmarketsllc.com

For More Information

Pennexx will do its best to openly and publicly answer your questions and concerns via social media on Twitter https://twitter.com/pennexx @pennexx, or you may email investors@pennexx.net.

You may also follow them on Twitter; Ms. Sunny Sweet (@sunnysweettweet) https://twitter.com/sunnysweettweet , Joe Candito (@jcandito) https://twitter.com/jcandito , and Mr. Risalvato (@vrisalvato) https://twitter.com/vrisalvato .

About Pennexx Foods Inc.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made according to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.