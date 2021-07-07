192 Pages Future Market Insights Market Survey on Oxycodone Market Forecasts Positive Growth amid Rising Demand for Effective Pain Management Solutions

DUBAI, U.A.E, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a study by FMI, the global oxycodone sales are anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. Owing to the growing demand for effective pain management solutions, the market for oxycodone is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 4.6 billion through 2021.

The FMI survey offers a comprehensive survey on the oxycodone market, covering attributes affecting demand and sales across key segments including type, application, and distribution channel. It also offers insights into prominent oxycodone market players and key strategies adopted by them to improve their market share

Increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as arthritis, lower back pain, fibromyalgia among others coupled with rising availability of prescriptions drugs such as analgesic for cancer medication, post-surgical pain, and HIV are the factors fueling the demand for oxycodone.

According to a study by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2020 around 2,314,720 cosmetic surgical and over 6,878,486 reconstructive procedures were conducted in the U.S. As the opioid pain-relieving drug plays a significant role in post-surgical pain management, the increasing number of surgeries is expected to skyrocket the demand for oxycodone in the coming years.

North America is dominating the global oxycodone market. Owing to the presence of prominent market players and increasing sales of oxycodone in countries such as the U.S. and Canada, the North American market is projected to reach a valuation of around US$ 1.85 billion through 2021.

"Companies operating the oxycodone market are increasingly investing in R&D activities for launching novel drugs and emphasizing of receiving regulatory product approval to expand their product portfolio to address the increasing demand for pain management medications," says the FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways from Oxycodone Market Analysis

The U.S. is likely to account for the largest share in the global oxycodone market due to high expenditure on healthcare. As per a study by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the healthcare expenditure in the country has increased by 4.6% in 2019.

Owing to high demand for pain-relieving drugs in the countries like the U.K., Germany among others, the sales for oxycodone in the European market are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period.

In Middle East and Africa, Gulf countries are dominating the market supported by high investment towards the expansion of the advanced healthcare sector.

India is expected to emerge as a lucrative market for oxycodone on the back of increasing demand for pain management solutions due to high prevalence of cancer in the country.

is expected to emerge as a lucrative market for oxycodone on the back of increasing demand for pain management solutions due to high prevalence of cancer in the country. Hospital pharmacies are dominating the distribution channel segment owing to the increased purchasing power and higher footfall of patients.

Key Drivers