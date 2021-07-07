checkAd

Marketing Worldwide Corporation Provides Corporate Update

Autor: Accesswire
07.07.2021, 16:45  |  16   |   |   

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', is pleased to announce three major corporate updates to the shareholders.Marketing Worldwide recently hosted a majority shareholder meeting …

WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', is pleased to announce three major corporate updates to the shareholders.

Marketing Worldwide recently hosted a majority shareholder meeting where the new management and leadership team was elected. At the same time the official transfer agent was changed from 'Continental Stock Transfer' to ‘Issuer Direct.' The Company is pleased to report that all associated fees for this action have been paid in full and ‘Issuer Direct' has been working hard for the benefit of the Company.

Additionally, the Company approved moving the domestication of Marketing Worldwide to the State of Wyoming with the intentions of dissolving the Delaware entity. Future State filings, amendments, and documentation should appear in those respective States as they continue to be processed under the direction of corporate legal counsel.

Lastly, an internal audit and review of the share structure has taken place over the last week. The Company will be cancelling 7.4 billion shares from the authorized share count during the Wyoming relocation per the approved ‘Board Resolution MW07.06.2021'. The new authorized share total will be 3.5 billion shares of common stock, reduced from the former 10.9 billion shares.

Jason Schlenk, the newly appointed CEO of Marketing Worldwide said, "I am thrilled to see how far we have come in a short period of time, and that we are efficiently executing to achieve a number of short-term milestones." Mr. Schlenk continued, "I have already submitted my application to OTC Markets for subscription services over a week ago, and look forward to seeing any updates or requests for more information as they deem appropriate. Obviously, our goal of getting back to a pink current standing is of priority importance, and I thank everyone for their continued support."

Contact Information:

Twitter: @MWWCOfficial
Email: LetsConnect@marketingworldwide.co
Website: www.marketingworldwide.co

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE: Marketing Worldwide Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654467/Marketing-Worldwide-Corporation-Prov ...

Marketing Worldwide Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Marketing Worldwide Corporation Provides Corporate Update WILMINGTON, DE / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Marketing Worldwide Corporation, (OTC PINK:MWWC), 'the Company', is pleased to announce three major corporate updates to the shareholders.Marketing Worldwide recently hosted a majority shareholder meeting …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
GABY Inc. Further Strengthens its Board of Directors with the Appointment of Loreto Grimaldi
BOTS INC Advances Tokenomics of Its Premier Cryptocurrency in the Emerging Decentralized Finance ...
BeMetals Appoints New Chief Financial Officer to Management Team
Blonder Tongue Announces Forgiveness of CARES Act PPP Loan
AMPD Ventures Announces Commencement of Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market
Pure Cycle Reports Third Quarter Earnings
Gladstone Commercial Provides a Business Update
Global Self Storage Extends and Increases Revolving Credit Facility to $15 Million
Orosur Mining Inc Announces LOI for New Joint Venture, Brazil
Equity Holding Arctic Star Exploration Reports First Laboratory Results, Confirms Diamonds at the ...
Titel
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Announces Management Cease Trade Order Has Been Extended to ...
MorphoSys Announces Expiration of the Hart-Scott-Rodino Waiting Period for Acquisition of ...
Northern Dynasty Reports Annual General Meeting Results
Helix BioPharma Corp. Announces Changes to the Company's Board of Directors and Management
XPhyto Announces Advertising Agreement with Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That It Is On-Schedule To Launch Its First Solar Greenhouse ...
Petroteq Announces Debt Conversions
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Opening of Baker Mine Camp and Outlines Phase One Drill Program for Shasta ...
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...