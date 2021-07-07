DUBAI, UAE, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The activities of the 20 th edition of Dubai World Dermatology and Laser Conference & Exhibition 'Dubai Derma' continue, as visitors and attendees agree to the monumental success of this edition of the event. This year, 'Dubai Derma' features a rich scientific agenda that highlights the most pressing topics in the field, in addition to the rich exhibition which features some of the most prominent international companies in the field of dermatology, cosmetic surgery, and Lasers.

Furthermore, the 20th edition of 'Dubai Derma' is held physically in Dubai, with the participation of more than 350 exhibiting companies representing more than 500 international brands, over 180 world-renowned speakers who are participating in more than 200 scientific lectures and workshops. The convening of 'Dubai Derma' physically and in-person is a testament of Dubai's pioneering position as one of the most ideal cities in the world for hosting conferences, exhibitions and world class events, while ensuring the safety and protection of visitors and participants alike. Moreover, participants expressed their gratitude for the precautionary measures provided by the Emirate of Dubai and implemented by the Dubai World Trade Center, which ensures their safety, and their application of the highest international standards to guarantee the safety of participants, visitors and organizers alike.

The second day of 'Dubai Derma' conference highlighted some key topics such as: Nail Disease, Chronic Hand Eczema, treatment of scars, Management of Melasma, Resistant Acne, Androgenic Alopecia, and many others.

One of the lectures that received a great response from attendees was a lecture presented by Dr. Ashraf Reda, Consultant Dermatologist in Welcare Hospital, Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor of Dermatology, Mohamed Bin Rashed University, College of Medicine, Dubai, where he spoke about Urticaria and conditions related to it.

In addition, Dr. Reda confirmed that Dubai Derma is an exceptional platform that provides the latest scientific information and innovations in the field of dermatology, medications, skincare and lasers. He commented saying: "the goal of the conference is enabling dermatologists in the UAE and the world to offer the best possible care to their patients. In order to achieve this goal, dermatologists need to keep themselves abreast with the most up to date information and continuous sophisticated education. Currently, the field of dermatology is in the midst of great transformation and the most remarkable advances in the past few years have occurred in the field of biologics and other new medications which treat many chronic and difficult diseases such as 'psoriasis' and 'atopic dermatitis' to name a few".