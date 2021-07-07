Dermapharm Holding SE acquires equity investment in CORAT Therapeutics GmbH

Grünwald, 7 July 2021 - Dermapharm Holding SE ("Dermapharm"), a rapidly growing manufacturer of branded pharmaceuticals, is expanding its group of companies via Dermapharm AG to include an investment in the area of immunotherapies against COVID-19. To this end, Dermapharm today concluded an agreement to invest in and acquire new shares in CORAT Therapeutics GmbH, based in Braunschweig. Upon the completion of the capital increase, Dermapharm AG initially acquires 24.9% of the shares in the company, which is developing an antibody drug for treating COVID-19.

CORAT Therapeutics GmbH was founded in May 2020 and holds patents in antibodies used for the treatment of human infectious diseases. One of the drugs the company is currently developing to treat hospitalised patients with moderate to severe symptoms of COVID-19 is already undergoing testing in a clinical phase Ib/II trial and has been shown to reduce the viral load (SARS-CoV-2) in the lungs by 99.4%. Based on internal calculations, CORAT estimates that the global market for these kinds of therapies is worth at least USD 5 billion. Once CORAT's antibody therapy is brought to market in the EU in 2022, it is expected to generate sales in the high hundreds of millions of euros each year.

"Currently, there is no approved, effective, antiviral-specific treatment for hospitalised patients with moderate to severe COVID-19 symptoms. While vaccines will remain the most important tool in fighting the pandemic, they will not be able to completely prevent the occurrence of severe cases of the disease. Therefore, this therapy is another tool that is needed. By acquiring the equity investment in CORAT we are not only providing the funds needed to accelerate the development process, but also our expertise in manufacturing of the drug from antibodies," said Dr Hans-Georg Feldmeier, CEO of Dermapharm Holding SE, about the acquisition.