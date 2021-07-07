checkAd

Humana Hiring up to 200 Seasonal Positions in Louisville

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) today announced it is looking to hire up to 200 seasonal Enrollment Representatives in and around Louisville.

Humana’s Medicare Enrollment Representatives respond to inquiries from current and prospective members seeking to enroll into a 2022 Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Plan. They also review and process member applications.

These seasonal employees will serve for six months or less through the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan open enrollment window, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2021. Although these positions are home-based, Humana is seeking applicants who live within a 50-mile radius of the company’s downtown Louisville location, as there may be opportunities for some of these roles to transition to full-time employment.

These positions offer competitive compensation with a strong hourly rate and eligibility for a retention bonus up to $1000.

Virtual interviews begin this month, and start dates for the Enrollment Representatives will range from late August through October. Humana is looking for professionals with customer service experience, attention to detail, and proficiency in Microsoft Outlook and Excel. Candidates interested in the seasonal positions can apply online at careers.humana.com and enter #HumanaSeasonalJobs in the keyword search box.

Humana is working with a number of community organizations to recruit candidates for these positions.

Humana, a hometown company with nearly 13,000 Louisville-based employees, continues to have a number of full-time roles available across the organization, in addition to these seasonal roles.

About Humana

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is committed to helping our millions of medical and specialty members achieve their best health. Our successful history in care delivery and health plan administration is helping us create a new kind of integrated care with the power to improve health and well-being and lower costs. Our efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large.

To accomplish that, we support physicians and other health care professionals as they work to deliver the right care in the right place for their patients, our members. Our range of clinical capabilities, resources and tools – such as in-home care, behavioral health, pharmacy services, data analytics and wellness solutions – combine to produce a simplified experience that makes health care easier to navigate and more effective.

More information regarding Humana is available to investors via the Investor Relations page of the company’s web site at www.humana.com, including copies of:

  • Annual reports to stockholders
  • Securities and Exchange Commission filings
  • Most recent investor conference presentations
  • Quarterly earnings news releases and conference calls
  • Calendar of events
  • Corporate Governance information

