Humana Hiring up to 200 Seasonal Positions in Louisville

Humana’s Medicare Enrollment Representatives respond to inquiries from current and prospective members seeking to enroll into a 2022 Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Plan. They also review and process member applications.

Leading health and well-being company Humana Inc . (NYSE: HUM) today announced it is looking to hire up to 200 seasonal Enrollment Representatives in and around Louisville.

These seasonal employees will serve for six months or less through the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan open enrollment window, which runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2021. Although these positions are home-based, Humana is seeking applicants who live within a 50-mile radius of the company’s downtown Louisville location, as there may be opportunities for some of these roles to transition to full-time employment.

These positions offer competitive compensation with a strong hourly rate and eligibility for a retention bonus up to $1000.

Virtual interviews begin this month, and start dates for the Enrollment Representatives will range from late August through October. Humana is looking for professionals with customer service experience, attention to detail, and proficiency in Microsoft Outlook and Excel. Candidates interested in the seasonal positions can apply online at careers.humana.com and enter #HumanaSeasonalJobs in the keyword search box.

Humana is working with a number of community organizations to recruit candidates for these positions.

Humana, a hometown company with nearly 13,000 Louisville-based employees, continues to have a number of full-time roles available across the organization, in addition to these seasonal roles.

