ServiceNow to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 28

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, following the close of market on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. ServiceNow will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 2 p.m. Pacific Time (21:00 GMT) on July 28, 2021. Interested parties may listen to the call by dialing (833) 513-0567 (Passcode: 5090338), or if outside North America, by dialing (236) 714-2186 (Passcode: 5090338). Individuals may access the live teleconference from this webcast. (https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3196497/03FA90BAD600EF511EBFF97AB725E07C)

An audio replay of the conference call and webcast will be available two hours after its completion and will be accessible for 30 days. To hear the replay, interested parties may go to the investor relations section of the ServiceNow website or dial (800) 585-8367 (Passcode: 5090338), or if outside North America, by dialing (416) 621-4642 (Passcode: 5090338).

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) is making the world of work, work better for people. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions deliver digital workflows that create great experiences and unlock productivity for employees and the enterprise. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

2021 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

