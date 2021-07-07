checkAd

Nightfood Welcomes Two Members to Board of Directors

Venture Capitalist and Securities Attorney, Nisa Amoils, Possesses Extensive Media Background, Capital Markets Expertise, and Strategic Vision

Sleep Physician, Dr. Thanuja Hamilton, Validates Consumer Need with Clinical Expertise

TARRYTOWN, NY, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireNightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: NGTF), the better-for-you snack company targeting the $50 billion Americans spend annually on nighttime snacks, today announced the appointments of Nisa Amoils and Thanuja Hamilton, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Their experience significantly enhances Nightfood’s governance, strategic direction, and continued growth in pioneering the sleep-friendly food category. 

“We are grateful to welcome both Ms. Amoils and Dr. Hamilton to our Board of Directors. The addition of these esteemed directors complements our team’s skills and experiences in retail, sleep health, and capital markets. We are confident they will provide valuable perspective as we continue to execute our strategy, innovate new flavors and products, and enhance shareholder value,” said Sean Folkson, Chief Executive Officer of Nightfood.

“Ms. Amoils has an impressive track record of investing in, and guiding, growing customer-centric companies. Her history of identifying and guiding companies that disrupt existing categories in untapped markets directly aligns with our vision. She has startup operational experience that enhances our capabilities in areas such as strategic and digital marketing, business development, fundraising, and management. Dr. Hamilton is a nationally recognized authority in the sleep field.  She shares her expertise regularly through her daily medical practice and numerous national media appearances. Her enthusiasm for Nightfood is, in our opinion, representative of the community of sleep specialists in that they understand the consumer need for more sleep-friendly nighttime snack options. We look forward to the insight and expertise each will provide in strengthening and expanding the Nightfood platform of sleep-friendly foods,” added Folkson.

“I’m delighted to join Nightfood during such an exciting time in the company’s history.  I seek out innovative growth stories and I believe Nightfood can permanently transform the snacking landscape. I look forward to helping expand their commercial footprint through my prior experience in retail distribution and partnerships. Additionally, having been heavily involved with investments and initiatives to empower female entrepreneurs and female-focused products, it is personally rewarding to learn of Nightfood’s endorsement by the American Pregnancy Association. I look forward to strengthening their education and awareness programs for expecting moms through OB/GYN offices across the country,” said Ms. Amoils.

