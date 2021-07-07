checkAd

TELUS and Cool Aid bring innovative Health for Good mobile health clinic to Victoria

The Cool Aid Mobile Health Clinic, powered by TELUS Health, is a specially-equipped mobile van providing primary healthcare to marginalized people in the Capital region

VICTORIA, British Columbia, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS and the Victoria Cool Aid Society announced a new partnership through TELUS’ innovative mobile Health for Good program that will bring primary care to underserved people in the Victoria area. According to a 2020 survey1 studying Victoria’s homelessness and housing needs, over 1,500 individuals experience homelessness in Greater Victoria on any given night. These individuals face additional barriers outside of homelessness and are in need of health services including primary care, harm reduction services, and mental health supports. The Cool Aid Mobile Health Clinic, powered by TELUS Health, is a specially-equipped clinic on wheels that provides trauma-informed, primary medical treatments, mental health services, addiction support as well as COVID-19 assessments and testing directly to people who need it most.

“At TELUS, we believe that everyone should have access to healthcare when and where they need it, regardless of their socio-economic status. Through our partnership with Cool Aid, we are removing many of the barriers facing underserved and at-risk populations in the Victoria region by providing access to critical healthcare, social support, and COVID-19 testing,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “As we continue to navigate the global pandemic, today’s expansion of our Health for Good program will enable us to care for our most marginalized citizens at a time when access to high-quality, compassionate healthcare, including vital support for mental wellness, has never been more important.”

The Mobile Health Clinic is equipped with TELUS Health’s electronic medical record (EMR) technology, TELUS Mobility services and TELUS LTE Wi-Fi network technology to assist the onboard care team in delivering immediate, quality care. Leveraging TELUS Health EMR technology, skilled practitioners will be able to collect and store data, examine results over time, and provide better continuity of care to patients who previously had undocumented medical histories.

“Bringing the Cool Aid Mobile Health Clinic to the Victoria region further expands our community health centre model of care and services for those who experience barriers to primary care and services,” said Mary Chudley, director of health and support services at Cool Aid. “Many marginalized communities including those who are under-housed or experience homelessness have not had access to primary care in years or do not have a documented medical history that can be referenced by healthcare practitioners. By facilitating better continuity of care, these services help those who cannot easily access traditional medical care, yet are in urgent need. With the mobile clinic, we are able to provide primary care to individuals who need complex care. This kind of outreach will ultimately lead to better patient outcomes.”

