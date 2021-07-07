checkAd

Bionano Genomics Announces Back-to-Back Publications in the American Journal of Human Genetics that Compare Optical Genome Mapping to Traditional Methods for Structural Variant Analysis in Inherited Genetic Disease and Hematological Malignancies

SAN DIEGO, July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BNGO) announced today that two peer-reviewed studies from world renowned scientists and clinicians from prestigious institutions in Europe including Radboud University Medical Center, Cochin Hospital in Paris, Hospices Civils in Lyon and the University Hospital of Clermont-Ferrand were published back-to-back in the American Journal of Human Genetics. One study analyzed the genomes of patients with inherited genetic disease and one study those of hematological malignancies. These seminal papers outline the utility of optical genome mapping (OGM) as a superior alternative to traditional methods for structural variant (SV) analysis. The results showed OGM was 100% concordant with findings from fluorescent in-situ hybridization (FISH), karyotype, and CNV-microarray when these traditional methods identified one or more pathogenic variants in samples from study subjects. Additionally, the higher resolution of OGM for all types of variants relative to traditional cytogenomics techniques allowed for a more precise characterization of breakpoints and the identification of genes they affect, the detection of smaller cancer-associated events that usually escape detection by traditional means, and the discovery of additional complexity of rearrangements. These publications will appear in the August print issue and are available online today at http://www.cell.com/ajhg

           
      Number of Chromosomal Aberrations Identified Concordant Aberrations Detected  
Study Clinical Research Application Number of
Patients 		Traditional
Methods
(FISH,KT,Array) 		OGM OGM Sensitivity
vs. Traditional
Methods 		Dels Dups Trans. Inver. Other*  
Mantere et al. Constitutional Disorders 85 99 99 99/99 (100%) 19 20 34 6 20  
Kornelia et al. Hematological Malignancies 52 160 176 160/160 (100%) 34 40 49 2 35  
*Covering complex rearrangements, aneuploidy, isochromosomes, ring chromosomes, and insertions  
   

Among the key conclusions presented in both studies, is that OGM has the potential to become a primary analysis for most molecular cytogenetics applications and provides a complement to existing sequencing-based methods for a more comprehensive view of genome variation. The authors describe OGM as a better alternative to traditional cytogenetics assays for both inherited genetic disease and hematological malignancy applications since it consolidates multiple antiquated methods requiring manual integration for interpretation into a single workflow with higher resolution for detection of all classes of SVs. Additionally, the authors highlight that the OGM workflow is ready to implement into routine clinical practice and that data can be easily analyzed by lab-oriented personnel, which is of crucial importance for clinical adoption and distinguishes OGM from sequencing-based methods which require complex analytical pipelines and specialized bioinformatic teams. 

