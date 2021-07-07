Hess Corporation Announces $1.4 Million Grant to Jackie Robinson Foundation

The grant includes $1 million to support the new Jackie Robinson Museum being built in New York City, which will serve as a venue for innovative educational programming and dialogue on critical social issues. The remaining $400,000 will provide four-year scholarships and support services as part of the JRF Scholarship Program to five underrepresented college students starting in the fall of 2021. In addition, Hess will provide internship opportunities for JRF Scholars, with a goal of five Hess JRF Scholar internships per year starting in 2022.

“Our company has a proud history of social investment programs focused on education to advance equal opportunity and economic growth throughout society,” said Chief Executive Officer John Hess. “We are delighted to support the Jackie Robinson Foundation in its celebrated work to promote the humanitarian values that defined Jackie Robinson’s life through higher education and leadership.”

“The Jackie Robinson Foundation is extremely grateful for Hess Corporation’s generous investment in our mission. This extraordinary gift allows us to provide critical support to young leaders who go on to embrace the values embedded in the life and legacy of our namesake,” said Della Britton, JRF President and CEO. “What’s more, Hess’ pledge to help bring to fruition the Jackie Robinson Museum also speaks to its commitment to promote equal opportunity and to challenge society to use history to inform a better future. We could not be more thrilled to partner with Hess Corporation.”

About Hess

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information about Hess Corporation is available at www.hess.com.

About the Jackie Robinson Foundation

Since 1973, the Jackie Robinson Foundation (JRF) has perpetuated the memory of Jackie Robinson by providing four-year scholarships and comprehensive support to highly motivated students with financial need attending colleges and universities across the country to ensure their success and develop their leadership potential. With the opening of the Jackie Robinson Museum in 2022, the Foundation will build on the legacy of Jackie Robinson by educating and inspiring the general public around his heroic story and the ideals and values that defined his life. Learn more by visiting www.jackierobinson.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210707005693/en/