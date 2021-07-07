checkAd

Citycon to convene an extraordinary general meeting to resolve on the election of two new Board members and to adopt the revised remuneration policy

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 17:32  |  11   |   |   

CITYCON OYJ  Stock exchange release   7 July 2021 at 18:00 hrs

HELSINKI, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj proposes, on the recommendation of the Company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee, that Ms Ljudmila Popova and Citycon`s CEO Mr F. Scott Ball will be elected as new members to the Board of Directors for a term of office expiring at the close of the next Annual General Meeting. Citycon will propose the election of the new members to the Board of Directors and the adoption of the revised remuneration policy to the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 2 August 2021. The proposals by the Company's Board of Directors will be found in its entirety from the notice to Citycon's Extraordinary General Meeting that will be published later on 8 July 2021.

Ms Popova has global real estate experience as well as extensive finance knowledge. The Board of Directors considers that Ms Popova would with this combination further strengthen the real estate investment expertise of Citycon's Board of Directors. The election of Mr Ball would further strengthen the active communication between the Board of Directors and the management and support the efficient implementation of Citycon's strategy. Based on the information available, the Board of Directors has assessed the independence of the candidates and considered Ms Ljudmila Popova independent of both the Company and significant shareholders. Mr Ball is independent of the significant shareholders and not independent of the Company due to his CEO position at Citycon. Mr Ball´s Board role would mean a permanent deviation from the current remuneration policy which states that Board members would categorically not participate in the same remuneration or incentive schemes with the company's executive management. The remuneration policy will be amended in this regard. In addition to ensuring continuity of the management, the annual maximum earnings target for the long-term incentives is defined by the Board at the beginning of each performance period.

Further information on the candidates for the Board of Directors and the revised remuneration policy will be available on the Company's website after the publication of the notice.

Citycon Oyj
Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:
Eero Sihvonen
Executive VP and CFO
Tel. +358 50 557 9137
eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Laura Jauhiainen
VP, Strategy & Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 823 9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.citycon.com   

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-to-convene-an-extraordinary-general-meeting-to-resolve-on-the-election-of-two-new-board-memb,c3381726




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citycon to convene an extraordinary general meeting to resolve on the election of two new Board members and to adopt the revised remuneration policy CITYCON OYJ  Stock exchange release   7 July 2021 at 18:00 hrs HELSINKI, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Board of Directors of Citycon Oyj proposes, on the recommendation of the Company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee, that Ms Ljudmila …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Hadean Join O3DE Project as Founding Members
Kӧrber is a Leader in 2021 Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems
Stain Remover Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 27,835.54 Million by 2026 - Arizton
Disinfectant Sprays and Wipes Market Size to Reach Revenues USD 9.52 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Symphony Talent Launches Centralized Hybrid Event Management in SmashFlyX CRM
Harbour City joins hands with Disney and Pixar to host Hong Kong's first Pixar Fest -- New ...
Invitation to Stora Enso's Q2 results webcast on 21 July 2021
Sobi to present data at the ISTH 2021 within rare haematology diseases
XAG Low-carbon Farm Robots Exhibited at UK's Cereals Agricultural Show
Titel
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Lithium-Ion Battery Market worth $116.6 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
DigiPlex to be Acquired by IPI Partners
Major Culina Group Acquisition Creates A £2.2 Billion FMCG Logistics Business
EQT Infrastructure to acquire Cypress Creek Renewables, a leading integrated renewable energy ...
Cboe Global Markets Completes Acquisition of Chi-X Asia Pacific
Bambuser Partners with Digital Agency oddity to Elevate Live Video Shopping Across the DACH Region
The Royal Mint celebrates the ever-popular Alice's Adventures in Wonderland on official UK coin for ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
Danube Hospitality Solutions and Delta Food Industries partner with Hozpitality for the 7th Middle ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Smart Services Leader Plume Secures Major Partnership Wins in Germany
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
Eco Wave Power Partners in ILIAD Project, which was Awarded €17 million by the EU
eTheRNA and VUB expand strategic collaboration to engineer next generation mRNA therapeutics with ...
Certified and Shipping Now - Peplink Delivers 5G Lineup for T-Mobile 5G
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area