Tony Huidor Promoted to Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm

Autor: Accesswire
07.07.2021, 17:30  |  17   |   |   

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that Tony Huidor, formerly Senior Vice President of Product & Technology and General Manager of Digital Networks, has been promoted to Chief Technology & Product Officer at Cinedigm. Since joining Cinedigm in 2015, Huidor has managed the launch and daily operations of the Company's portfolio of subscription and ad-supported digital-first channels, as well as overseeing overall product development of all desktop and mobile apps for Cinedigm's portfolio of streaming services. He conceived and designed Cinedigm's proprietary Matchpoint distribution platform which has allowed the Company to effectively streamline and scale it's digital content distribution business. Huidor will report to Chris McGurk, Chairman & CEO at Cinedigm.

Foto: Accesswire

Huidor's expanded role will also include oversight of Cinedigm India, the Company's streaming technology & engineering hub which serves as the base of operations for the Company's distribution expansion into India and Southeast Asia. He will be responsible for rapidly scaling the division's engineering resources to support the company's aggressive M&A strategy to acquire additional enthusiast networks and content. In addition, he will also be responsible for accelerating the Company's adoption of emerging technologies as well as product research and development.

Huidor previously served as Vice President of Operations for Universal Music Group (UMG) then later transitioned into VP of Technical Product Development for Universal Music Group Distribution (UMGD), where he played an integral part in establishing the company's digital and mobile business which generated significant revenue for the company. Prior to his tenure at Universal Music, he worked as Director of Product Development for the Walt Disney Internet Group where he was responsible for the creation and development of subscription-based video streaming products worldwide. In addition, he established Disney Mobile where he managed the creation and production of all premium mobile content worldwide across the Disney and Pixar portfolio of brands with a strong emphasis on the European and Asian-Pacific regions.

Diskussion: Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM) noch investieren ?
