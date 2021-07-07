checkAd

Safe announces its revenues for the first half of 2021

  • Revenues of €1.085M in Q2 2021, up 67%, despite the impact of the health crisis
  • Revenues of €2.168M in the first half of 2021, up 25%, despite the impact of the health crisis
  • Significant recovery of activity in all markets from the second quarter of 2021.

Éragny-sur-Oise, France, July 7th, 2021 at 5:35 p.m. CET – Safe Orthopaedics (FR0013467123 – ALSAF), a company specialising in the design, manufacture and marketing of ready-to-use technologies for back surgery, with a particular focus on the safety of emergency vertebral fractures, announces today its half-yearly revenues for the period ending June 30, 2021.

"The Safe Group closes the first half of 2021 with an overall half-year sales growth of 25% compared to the first half of 2020 driven by a 67% sales growth in the second quarter, and this in all geographical sectors in which the Group is present even if commercial actions were still limited by the health crisis until the end of May" comments Pierre Dumouchel, Chairman and CEO of Safe Group. "The acceleration of vaccination and the improvement in virus contamination curves in many countries give us confidence that the situation will return to normal in the coming months. Our group is working on accelerated growth in the second half of the year in its two activities: Safe Medical is recording an increase in customer orders and will be offering new industrial services from the third quarter onwards, thanks to the completion of our C.I.P.I 1and qualification of the clean rooms at Fleurieux. Safe Orthopaedics is speeding up surgeries with its new Sycamore and Hickory technologies, which will be CE marked in May 2021, and is gaining access to new commercial territories, with distribution in Colombia and direct sales in the United States.”

Revenues as of June 30, 2021

Thousands euros d Q1 2021 Q2 2021 S1 2021 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 S1 2020 Variation
Q2 21/ Q2 20 		Variation
S1 21/ S1 20
Direct sales (FR, All, R-U)   437 375  811 529 352 881 +6% -8%
Indirect sales   258 298 556 551 297 1 032 +1% -34%
Subcontracting Production   389 412 801 - - - - -
Overall Revenues   1 084 1085 2 168 1 080 649 1 729 +67% +25%

Excluding IFRS 15 impact

