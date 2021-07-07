checkAd

Marvel Applies for DTC Clearing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)(OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") announces that it has applied for full eligibility through the Depository Trust Company (DTC). The DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

DTC eligibility will reduce costs and accelerate the settlement process for U.S. investors and brokers enabling the company's common shares to be traded through a much wider selection of brokerage firms through an electronic method of clearing securities.

About Marvel Discovery Corp.

Marvel, listed on the TSX Venture Exchange for over 25 years, is a Canadian based emerging resource company. The Company is systematically exploring its extensive property positions in:

  • Newfoundland (Slip, Gander South, Victoria Lake and Hope Brook - Au Prospects)
  • Atikokan, Ontario (BlackFly - Au prospect)
  • Red Lake, Ontario (Camping Lake - Au prospect)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (Serpent River/Pecors - Ni-Cu-PGE discovery) & (Uranium - REE's)
  • Elliot Lake, Ontario (East Bull - Ni-Cu-PGE prospect)
  • Quebec (Duhamel - Ni-Cu-Co prospect & Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium prospect)
  • Prince George, British Columbia (Wicheeda North - Rare Earth Elements prospect)

The Company's website is: https://marveldiscovery.ca/

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Marvel Discovery Corp.
"Karim Rayani"
Karim Rayani
President/Chief Executive Officer, Director
Tel: 604 716 0551 email: k@r7.capital

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements which reflect the expectations of management. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Forward-looking statements in this press release relate to, among other things: completion of the proposed Arrangement. Actual future results may differ materially. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the respective parties, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these times. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Marvel Discovery Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/654584/Marvel-Applies-for-DTC-Clearing

