checkAd

Piper Sandler’s Special District Group Grows Utah Team With Addition of Benj Becker

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 17:44  |  27   |   |   

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Benj Becker to the firm’s Utah special district group. The group works with land developers, cities and counties in Utah to fund public infrastructure using public infrastructure districts and tax-increment finance.

Becker joins the firm from Zions Public Finance where he has specialized in real estate consulting and advisory services for the last 15+ years. “Becker’s extensive experience working with cities, counties and land developers in Utah to analyze and deploy economic development tools is vital to the success of our clients,” said Sam Sharp, head of the Piper Sandler special district group. “We continue to invest in local talent to better serve the specific needs of clients in Utah and are thrilled to welcome Benj to the team.”

Comprised of 20+ dedicated professionals, the special district group continues to build local teams in dedicated markets to bring deep expertise that addresses the uniqueness of each state while leveraging the debt structuring expertise of the most experienced special district team in the nation.

ABOUT PIPER SANDLER

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR) is a leading investment bank driven to help clients Realize the Power of Partnership. Securities brokerage and investment banking services are offered in the U.S. through Piper Sandler & Co., member SIPC and NYSE; in the U.K. through Piper Sandler Ltd., authorized and regulated by the U.K. Financial Conduct Authority; and in Hong Kong through Piper Sandler Hong Kong Limited, authorized and regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission. Private equity strategies and fixed income advisory services are offered through separately registered advisory affiliates.

Follow Piper Sandler: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

2021. Since 1895. Piper Sandler Companies. 800 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402-7036

Piper Sandler Companies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Piper Sandler’s Special District Group Grows Utah Team With Addition of Benj Becker Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Benj Becker to the firm’s Utah special district group. The group works with land developers, cities and counties in Utah to fund public …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Q2 2021 Operating, Investment and Capital Markets ...
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special ...
DIDI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.
IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with Holley and Empower Ltd. to Discuss Business Combination
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) on ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
11:07 Uhr
06.07.21
28.06.21
22.06.21
21.06.21
Piper Sandler Advises SK Capital on Sale of Niacet to Kerry
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
17.06.21
16.06.21
15.06.21
14.06.21