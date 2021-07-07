Piper Sandler’s Special District Group Grows Utah Team With Addition of Benj Becker

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Benj Becker to the firm’s Utah special district group. The group works with land developers, cities and counties in Utah to fund public infrastructure using public infrastructure districts and tax-increment finance.

Becker joins the firm from Zions Public Finance where he has specialized in real estate consulting and advisory services for the last 15+ years. “Becker’s extensive experience working with cities, counties and land developers in Utah to analyze and deploy economic development tools is vital to the success of our clients,” said Sam Sharp, head of the Piper Sandler special district group. “We continue to invest in local talent to better serve the specific needs of clients in Utah and are thrilled to welcome Benj to the team.”