BALYO and FM Logistic Announce Partnership to Open a Fulfillment Platform

BALYO (Paris:BALYO) (FR0013258399, Ticker: BALYO, eligible for PEA-PME savings schemes), a technological leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks, today announces the opening of its own logistics distribution center, the ideal site for pursuing its technological innovations at full scale and receiving clients and partners.

The new site in Moissy-Cramayel, south-east of Paris, forms part of a Prologis logistics platform, home to leading logistics operators.

BALYO has decided to partner with FM Logistic who will be in charge of operating this fulfillment logistics platform. The aim of this collaboration between the technological market leader in the design and development of innovative robotic solutions for material handling trucks and the supply chain expert is to develop, together and rapidly, one of the leading mobile robotics logistics centers in France and Europe, not just for clients but also for schools and universities.

The BALYO fulfillment center, formerly operated by a 3PL provider, is now an operational center handling pallet movements autonomously with BALYO’s robots for all applications, from dock-to-dock. Operations are performed under real-life conditions representative to those in distribution or production centers.

The Company has started to sell more than 5,000 pallet storage spaces. As part of their collaboration, FM Logistic – a longstanding partner and client of BALYO – will provide its expertise in the operational management of the site’s logistics activities.

“We are very proud to be working alongside BALYO to operate this reference center. With this partnership, we will be able to provide our expertise as a supply chain operator, and learn from the latest innovations and functionalities in mobile robotics applied to pallet movements. Our industry is undergoing numerous changes, in which innovation plays a major role in making a difference and responding to our clients’ demands.” Yannick Buisson, Chief Executive Officer France, Central Europe and Western Europe - FM Logistic

In addition, the diverse nature of the logistics flows handled will enable BALYO to step up the pace of ongoing improvement of the OS and technological bricks embedded into the robots.

BALYO can already announce that negotiations are in progress to launch similar initiatives in Southeast Asia, as well as in the US market.

