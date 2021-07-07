Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares for June 2021  

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for June 2021 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in € 01/06/21 3 240 60,2008 195 050,59 02/06/21 3 240 60,6689 196 567,24 03/06/21 3 240 59,7748 193 670,35 04/06/21 3 240 60,8562 197 174,09 07/06/21 3 200 61,2146 195 886,72 08/06/21 3 300 59,7718 197 246,94 09/06/21 3 300 59,4282 196 113,06 10/06/21 3 300 59,5791 196 611,03 11/06/21 3 315 59,2726 196 488,67 14/06/21 3 300 59,2211 195 429,63 15/06/21 3 335 58,9251 196 515,21 16/06/21 3 340 58,9471 196 883,31 17/06/21 3 335 58,9628 196 640,94 18/06/21 3 263 59,0084 192 544,41 21/06/21 3 340 59,0342 197 174,23 22/06/21 3 320 59,2209 196 613,39 23/06/21 3 320 59,1075 196 236,90 24/06/21 3 251 59,2604 192 655,56 25/06/21 3 320 59,6974 198 195,37 28/06/21 3 320 60,5356 200 978,19 29/06/21 978 59,2778 57 973,69 29/06/21 2 342 59,2778 138 828,61 30/06/21 3 320 58,6827 194 826,56 TOTAL 72 459 59,5689 4 316 304,68

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Us. TM, Wite-Out and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Contact

Sophie Palliez-Capian

VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement

+33 1 45 19 55 28

+ 33 87 89 3351

Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 52 98

Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise

Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations

+ 33 1 45 19 51 51

+ 33 7 85 88 19 48

Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7

+ 33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr

2021 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

First Half 2021 Results July 28, 2021 3rd Quarter 2021 Results October 26, 2021

