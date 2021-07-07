checkAd

UWM Holdings Corporation to Celebrate Mortgage Brokers at New York Stock Exchange

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.07.2021, 17:54  |  34   |   |   

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the America, today announced it will bring 75 independent mortgage brokers to the New York Stock Exchange and ring the closing bell on July 21, 2021 in celebration of National Mortgage Brokers Day.

“Mortgage brokers make a profound impact on borrowers across America every day,” said Mat Ishbia chairman and CEO of UWMC. “The personal service, immense savings, exceptional speed and ease with which they close loans is astounding. Their ability to make dreams a reality for consumers is why we will dedicate time to celebrate them later this month at the New York Stock Exchange.

Nearly 1,000 mortgage brokers across the country submitted stories sharing how they have had the opportunity to impact borrowers including:

  • Philadelphia, PA mortgage broker who helped a 64-year-old woman fulfill her dream of owning her first home.
  • Fairfield, NJ mortgage broker who helped an active member of the military close on his family’s new home while on a secret ops mission abroad by speaking with him at 2 AM her time.
  • Wilmington, NC mortgage broker who helped a family of 10 find a USDA mortgage that allowed them to move out of an RV into a house during the pandemic.
  • Los Angeles, CA mortgage broker who helped an immigrant woman, whose birth country offered limited women’s rights, establish a career and buy a home all on her own.

National Mortgage Brokers Day is an annual celebration of independent mortgage brokers across the country, established by the Association of Independent Mortgage Experts (AIME) and celebrated each year on July 18. UWM has been a passionate advocate of independent mortgage brokers who save borrowers an average of $3,700 on their mortgage costs.

Join UWM Holdings Corporation and these 75 mortgage brokers on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 for an iconic celebration of the entire mortgage broker community by tuning in live at 4:00 PM ET to watch them ring the closing bell at NYSE by visiting https://www.nyse.com/bell.

About UWM Holdings Corporation and United Wholesale Mortgage

Headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan, UWM Holdings Corporation is the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (“UWM”). UWM is the #1 wholesale lender in the nation six years in a row, providing state-of-the-art technology and unrivaled client service. UWM underwrites and provides closing documentation for residential mortgage loans originated by independent mortgage brokers, correspondents, small banks and local credit unions. UWM focuses on providing highly efficient, accurate and expeditious lending support. UWM’s exceptional teamwork and focus on technology result in the delivery of innovative mortgage solutions that drive the company’s ongoing growth in market share and its leadership position as the foremost advocate for independent mortgage brokers. For more information, visit www.uwm.com.

UWM Holdings Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

UWM Holdings Corporation to Celebrate Mortgage Brokers at New York Stock Exchange UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC), the publicly traded indirect parent of United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM), the #1 wholesale and purchase mortgage lender in the America, today announced it will bring 75 independent mortgage brokers to the New York …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Richard Ellinger Joins Ynvisible's Sales Team as US Sales Representative, Expanding Cold-Chain ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Welbilt Board Determines That Revised Proposal From Ali Group Is a “Company Superior Proposal”
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Continues Investigation of DiDi Global Inc. (DIDI) on Behalf of ...
Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Q2 2021 Operating, Investment and Capital Markets ...
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special ...
DIDI CLASS ACTION NOTICE: Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Files Securities Fraud Lawsuit Against DiDi Global Inc.
IPO Edge to Host Fireside Chat with Holley and Empower Ltd. to Discuss Business Combination
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) on ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
BrainChip Takes a Look at what ML and AI Can Achieve With Arm Fellow Jem Davies
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
NEW SENIOR INVESTMENT GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of New Senior ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Philip Morris International Announces Agreement to Acquire Fertin Pharma
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08.06.21