VINCI Construction is awarded the contract for works package 2 on the Lyon–Turin rail line

Rueil Malmaison, 7 July 2021

VINCI Construction is awarded the contract for works package 2
on the LyonTurin rail line

  • A €1.43 billion contract covering construction of 46 km of tunnels between Saint-Martin-la-Porte and Modane, in Savoie (France)
  • Over 5 years of work

As part of the construction of the 57.5 km tunnel that will connect Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne (France) and Susa (Italy), the owner Tunnel Euralpin Lyon-Turin (TELT) has awarded the contract for works package 2 to a consortium* led by VINCI Construction Grands Projets.

This €1.43 billion contract covers a 23 km section of twin tube tunnel between Saint-Martin-la-Porte and Modane, in Savoie (France). The works involve digging 25 km of tunnel using three tunnel boring machines and 21 km of tunnel using conventional methods, and creating 71 safety tunnels and several galleries. The project will last over five years and employ up to 1,650 people.

VINCI Construction's teams have been active on the Lyon–Turin rail line since September 2020, handling the preparatory work on the Avrieux shafts, perpendicular to the future safety site at Modane.

The Lyon–Turin rail line is part of a programme designed to expand trade in Europe upgrade passenger travel. It is setting in motion a sustainable transition in transport by shifting long-distance freight from roads to rail lines. By 2030, it will replace 1 million heavy vehicles on Alpine roads and lower greenhouse gas emissions by about 3 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent per year.

VINCI Construction is applying its expertise in underground works in several countries, in particular through public transport projects. VINCI Construction subsidiaries are for instance working on several rail transport systems in the United Kingdom (High Speed 2), Ottawa (new Light Rail Transport system), Paris (several works packages for the Grand Paris Express), Doha (Lusail Light Rail Transport and metro Red Line South), New Zealand (Auckland's City Rail Link), Hong Kong and Singapore (Thomson line).

*VINCI Construction Grands Projets (lead), Dodin Campenon Bernard and VINCI Construction France, subsidiaries of VINCI Construction (50%), and the Italian construction company Webuild.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group. 

