fidomoney Launches in the UK

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
07.07.2021   

Bespoke current accounts for forward-thinking companies

YORK, England, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- fidomoney, an innovative fintech company offering bespoke business current accounts, has launched in the UK. The intelligent, tailor-made solutions fidomoney offer are based around the start-ups and small businesses it serves. fidomoney recognises the individuality of its customers and offers business current accounts with all the additional payment services businesses need – a business simply chooses what works for them and only pays for what it uses. 

fidomoney was formed in York in 2019 by financial service veterans with a wealth of multinational retail and commercial banking experience. The rapidly expanding team now operates offices in the UK, USA, and Belgium, and includes experts in financial crime and AML. 

"In these challenging times, it's exciting to launch a new fintech solution for the UK Market, we are confident to fulfil our customers' needs and exceed our customers' expectations." Paul Kenner, Head of Sales. 

fidomoney customers can expect their business current accounts to include the following features: 

  • 24h customer support 
  • Dedicated account manager 
  • Bespoke solution to suit each customer  
  • Multi-currency 
  • Accounts set up in a matter of days 
  • State-of-the-art transaction monitoring and fraud prevention technology using the latest machine learning and AI technology 
  • Online account management 

The global pandemic has shown how agility can be the difference between sink and swim for a business. No more being limited to a single currency or paying extortionate conversion fees - the world is your oyster with fidomoney. Coupled with online-only solutions that put full control of spending and analytics in the palm of your hand, wherever you are, your business becomes globally scalable and portable.  

State-of-the-art transaction monitoring and fraud prevention technology using the latest machine learning and AI technology means small businesses can relax knowing that their money is protected. Backed by human customer support and dedicated account managers, fidomoney is right by your side.  

For more information or to open your fidomoney business current account, contact us: https://fidomoney.com  

 




