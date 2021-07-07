checkAd

Lab Automation Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 8.58 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global lab automation market report.

The lab automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.53% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:  

  1. COVID-19 has positively impacted the lab-automation market and it has helped the labs to automate the process and to analyze large volumes of samples at a shorter duration, with increased safety to the lab personnel.
  2. The systems segment dominated the market and the automated microplate reader, robotic systems are expected to grow at a faster CAGR compared to the other segments, due to increased demand for the error free lab results and increased productivity of the labs.
  3. The LIMS segment is dominating the software segment, however the ELN is expected to grow at a faster rate. COVID-19 labs specific LIMS are introduced into the market, which is driving the demand for the LIMS.
  4. Drug discovery dominated the application segment, with incremental growth of more than USD 1 billion and CAGR of 8.70% by 2026. The automation process has reduced the human errors and increased the ability to reproduce the same process with accuracy for multiple times.
  5. Sub-total automation dominated the market with more than USD 1 billion incremental growth. Most of the mid-sized labs prefer using the partial-automation or subtotal automation process, this is fueling the demand for the sub-total automation process.
  6. Biotechnology & pharma-companies are the largest end-users of the lab-automation. The biotechnology research labs, companies and pharma companies largely use the automated process to reduce the human error and turnaround time at the same time to increase productivity.
  7. North America dominated the market with largest market share; however, APAC is expected to grow at a faster rate with 11.49% CAGR in the market. The increasing number of companies, increasing number of laboratories in the developing countries are accelerating the demand for the lab automation in the APAC region.

Key Offerings:

