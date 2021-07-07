Regulatory News:

Eurofins (Paris:ERF):

Eurofins Transplant Genomics, Inc. (“TGI”), the transplant rejection diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide, is excited to announce the first national in-network contract for TruGraf, its proprietary gene expression test for subclinical acute rejection. Humana, a leading health care company that offers a wide range of insurance products and health and wellness services, will offer in-network coverage for the TruGraf blood gene expression test to its Medicare kidney transplant patients, effective August 1, 2021.

TruGraf is the first blood gene expression test approved by CMS/Medicare. TruGraf offers the earliest possible detection of "silent" subclinical acute rejection in kidney transplant patients with stable kidney function before organ injury and chronic acute rejection begins. This novel biomarker test offers transplant patients a non-invasive option for otherwise painful biopsy procedures, leading to detection of subclinical rejection, better long-term outcomes, and an improved quality of life.