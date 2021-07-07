SpineGuard Posts H1 2021 Revenue at +39% cc

Pierre Jérôme, Co-founder, Chairman and CEO of SpineGuard, declared: “Our excellent sales momentum OUS, especially in Europe, over the last three quarters is ramping-up and we are now back to growth in the United States. This concurrence enables us to deliver a great performance in this second quarter of 2021 with close to 40% global growth at constant exchange rate. This is particularly encouraging considering that our DSG Connect platform is still in pre-launch phase. In addition, we now have the cash runway to fund both our commercial deployment in the United States and our very promising innovation pipeline. "

SpineGuard (Paris:ALSGD) (FR0011464452 – ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announced today that its first half 2021 revenue was € 2.2 m at constant exchange rate (cc).

H1 and Q2 2021 revenues

€ thousands – IFRS (Unaudited) 2021 2020 Variance



Var. cc First Quarter 1,049 1,376 -24% -19% Second Quarter 1,179 902 +31% +39% Half-Year 2,228 2,278 -2% +4%

Outside the USA, the revenue of the second quarter grew by +146% at € 304K. The half-year revenue grew by +59% at € 652K.

In the United States, the revenue of the second quarter 2021 grew by 22% to $ 1,054K from $ 862K (+13% as reported).

2,731 DSG units were sold in the first half of 2021 from 2,422 units in 2020, a growth of 13%. 1,293 units were sold in the United States i.e. 47%.

Status of the French “Sauvegarde” and Chapter 11 procedures

Following the exit of the French “procédure de Sauvegarde” earlier this year on March 24, the Company is now executing the plan approved by the French Court of Commerce.

In the USA, the steps for the exit of the chapter 11 are running smoothly. The next step will be a hearing scheduled on July 22 at the Delaware Court. We expect to emerge from chapter 11 in late August.