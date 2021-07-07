Aegon to repurchase shares to neutralize impact of 2020 final stock dividend and share-based variable compensation plans

Shareholders were given the opportunity to choose between receiving the 2020 final dividend of EUR 0.06 per common share in cash or in stock. 58% of shareholders elected to receive the final dividend in stock. To neutralize the dilutive effect of the 2020 final stock dividend, Aegon will repurchase shares for an amount of EUR 72 million. These shares will be held as treasury shares and will be used to pay future stock dividends.

Aegon announced today that it will repurchase common shares for an amount of EUR 133 million to neutralize the dilutive effect of both its 2020 final stock dividend and certain share-based variable compensation plans for senior management.

Aegon will also repurchase common shares for an amount of EUR 61 million in the context of share-based variable compensation plans for the years 2017-2021. This will be done to neutralize the dilutive effect of the shares already vested and those to be vested in the future for these plans. The repurchased shares will be held as treasury shares until allocation to the plan participants.

The repurchase of shares will commence on July 8, 2021 and is expected to be completed on or before August 25, 2021. Aegon will engage a third party to execute the transactions on its behalf. The common shares will be repurchased at a maximum of the average of the daily volume-weighted average prices during the repurchase period.

Weekly updates regarding the transactions will be available on aegon.com.

About Aegon

Aegon’s roots go back more than 175 years – to the first half of the nineteenth century. Since then, Aegon has grown into an international company, with businesses in more than 20 countries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. Today, Aegon is one of the world’s leading financial services organizations, providing life insurance, pensions and asset management. Aegon’s purpose is to help people achieve a lifetime of financial security. More information on aegon.com.

Forward-looking statements

The statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The following are words that identify such forward-looking statements: aim, believe, estimate, target, intend, may, expect, anticipate, predict, project, counting on, plan, continue, want, forecast, goal, should, would, could, is confident, will, and similar expressions as they relate to Aegon. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Aegon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which merely reflect company expectations at the time of writing. Actual results may differ materially from expectations conveyed in forward-looking statements due to changes caused by various risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: