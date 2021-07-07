checkAd

WISeKey combats cybercrime with HIRO Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, the first ever integrated cybersecurity automation solution which uses Advance AI to mimic humans for learning and applying knowledge

07.07.2021   

For more information visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gh9tCUc81-g

Cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, developed by WISeKey arago and the core of the HIRO product, takes a unique approach to process automation by using AI to autonomously and independently determine how to complete and then automate end-to-end tasks based on real time contextual data. Fully auditable and only using steps defined and approved by the customer, Knowledge Automation delivers significantly higher automation rates at a much lower operational cost.

Geneva – July 7, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”), (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) a cybersecurity AI and IoT platform company, today announced that its HIRO platform is now able to minimize risks of cyberattacks by adding AI capabilities that it is capable of not only understanding context on real life data, but also taking intelligent actions.

Analyzing and improving cybersecurity posture is not a human-scale problem anymore and requires the assistance of cybersecurity knowledge automation tools such as HIRO to complement the traditional security operation tasks that currently require human intervention. HIRO is designed to automate many of these tasks monitor intrusion detection systems to search for threats. Security attacks are increasingly more advanced each day, but with the help of HIRO’s cybersecurity Knowledge Automation, security teams can navigate through data alerts to find the many obscure threats they need to know about. Automating this process will add threat intelligence, reduce costs, improve efficiency and ultimately help save time and money.

Combining Cybersecurity with AI and machine learning have become critical technologies in information security, as they are able to quickly analyze millions of events and identify many different types of threats, from malware exploiting zero-day vulnerabilities… to identifying risky behavior that might lead to a phishing attack or download of malicious code. Over time, these technologies learn by gathering data from the past and drawing behaviors to identify new types of possible attacks. Histories of behavior build profiles on users, assets, and networks, allowing AI to detect and respond to deviations from established norms.

