motorola one 5G UW ace — with new Verizon Adaptive Sound — is ready to rock

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starting July 8, you can get your hands on the most affordable Motorola 5G phone available on Verizon — the motorola one 5G UW ace. It gives you access to all of Verizon’s 5G flavors (including upcoming enhancements to 5G Ultra Wideband leveraging C-Band spectrum) and our brand new Verizon Adaptive Sound system that lets you experience music, games, movies and meetings like never before. The best part? It’s available for only $299.99 — or get it on us with a premium Unlimited plan 1 .

motorola one 5G UW ace has all the features you need for work and play and it’s the perfect gateway to the power of Verizon 5G, all at a price that won’t hurt your wallet. Here are just a few of the great features included:

Superfast 5G speed: With the motorola one 5G UW ace and Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband, which is now available in parts of over 70 cities, you can download your favorite movies in seconds2, stream intensive online games without any lag and feel like you’re right there in the room during video chats and conference calls. 5G Ultra Wideband delivers fast speeds, massive capacity and low lag time, so you’ll never miss a thing.

Over two days of power3: The 5000 mAh battery keeps you going strong for more than 48 hours, so you can go all weekend long on a single charge and power through your days when you're on a business trip or traveling while away from an outlet.

Elevate your entertainment: The 6.7" Full HD+ Max Vision display takes entertainment to the next level. Watch movies come to life on the motorola one 5G UW ace in vivid colors with improved brightness and contrast. Feel like you’re right there in the room on video chats, play your favorite games in high resolution and view your documents or presentations with ease while on-the-go.

Capture every moment: Take sharper, brighter photos in any light thanks to the 48 MP sensor4 with Quad Pixel technology. Fit 4x more in the frame using the ultra-wide angle lens and shoot incredibly detailed close-ups with the Macro Vision camera.

5G gaming on the go: In addition to lightning-fast 5G Ultra Wideband data speeds, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor lets you stream desktop-quality games smoothly on the go; watch vivid, lifelike graphics render in an instant; and rely on efficient, long-lasting performance that won’t let you down. To help test all the best games on your phone, new and existing Verizon customers get six months of Google Play Pass on us with “Start” and “Do More” Unlimited plans, or 12 months on us with “Play More” or “Get More” Unlimited plans (then, $4.99/mo after)5. For more information about Google Play Pass on Verizon visit verizon.com/googleplaypass .