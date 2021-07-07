Euronext announces volumes for June 2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 07.07.2021, 18:00 | 44 | 0 |
|Contacts Media
|Contact Investor Relations
|Amsterdam
|+31 20 721 4133
|Brussels
|+32 2 620 15 50
|+33 1 70 48 24 27
|Dublin
|+353 1 617 4249
|Lisbon
|+351 210 600 614
|Milan
|+39 02 72 42 62 12
|Oslo
|+47 22 34 19 15
|Paris
|+33 1 70 48 24 45
Euronext announces volumes for June 2021
Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris – 7 July 2021 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced trading volumes for June 2021.
From this release onwards, cash trading volumes exclude fixed income trading volumes. Comparative data for the past periods have been restated accordingly.
Monthly and historical volume tables are available at this address:
https://euronext.com/investor-relations#monthly-volumes
|CONTACTS MEDIA – mediateam@euronext.com
|Aurélie Cohen (Europe/Paris)
|+33 1 70 48 24 45
|parispressoffice@euronext.com
|Marianne Aalders (Amsterdam)
|+31 20 721 41 33
|maalders@euronext.com
|Pascal Brabant (Brussels)
|+32 2 620 15 50
|pbrabant@euronext.com
|Shannon Sweeney (Dublin)
|+353 1 617 4249
|ssweeney@euronext.com
|Sandra Machado (Lisbon)
|+351 210 600 614
|smachado@euronext.com
|Andrea Monzani (Milan/Rome)
|+39 02 72 42 62 13
|media.relations@borsaitaliana.it
|Press office (Oslo)
|+47 22 34 17 34
|oslopressoffice@euronext.com
|ANALYSTS & INVESTORS – ir@euronext.com
|Aurélie Cohen
|+33 1 70 48 24 27
|ir@euronext.com
|Clément Kubiak
|+33 1 70 48 26 33
|ckubiak@euronext.com
About Euronext
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0