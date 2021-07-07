checkAd

Euronext announces volumes for June 2021

Euronext announces volumes for June 2021

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, Milan, Oslo and Paris 7 July 2021 – Euronext, the leading pan-European market infrastructure, today announced trading volumes for June 2021.

From this release onwards, cash trading volumes exclude fixed income trading volumes. Comparative data for the past periods have been restated accordingly.

Monthly and historical volume tables are available at this address:

https://euronext.com/investor-relations#monthly-volumes

About Euronext

