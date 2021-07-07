checkAd

Albioma 2020 dividend - Results of the option for the payment in new shares

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.07.2021, 18:00  |  27   |   |   

Press release

Paris La Défense, 7 July 2021

2020 dividend

Results of the option for the payment in new shares

Albioma announces that the option for the payment of the 2020 dividend in new shares resulted in the subscription of 212,751 new shares, representing a reinvestment rate of 54.80%.

The option, which could be exercised from 14 June to 5 July 2021 inclusive, allowed for the payment of 50% of the dividend for the 2020 financial year in new shares issued at a unit price of €32.59. The dividend for the 2020 financial year was set at €0.80 per share. In addition, shares that have been registered for two calendar years were entitled to a dividend increase of 10% (i.e. a dividend of €0.88), up to a limit of 0.5% of the share capital.

The new shares will be delivered to shareholders and admitted to trading on Euronext Paris alongside the existing shares (ISIN FR0000060402) on 9 July 2021. The payment of the balances resulting from the exercise of the option and the portion of the dividend to be paid in cash will take place on the same date.

Next on the agenda: release of first-half 2021 results, on 28 July 2021 (post trading).

About Albioma Contacts
An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.

Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.

Recently, the Group announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey. 		Investor
Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com
   
Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment A, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. 		www.albioma.com

 

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Albioma 2020 dividend - Results of the option for the payment in new shares Press release Paris La Défense, 7 July 2021 2020 dividend Results of the option for the payment in new shares Albioma announces that the option for the payment of the 2020 dividend in new shares resulted in the subscription of 212,751 new …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
NVIDIA Launches UK’s Most Powerful Supercomputer, for Research in AI and Healthcare
Matt Martin Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Counsel
Shell second quarter 2021 update note
FDA Clears Sorrento Phase 2 Trial Of Non-Opioid Product Candidate Resiniferatoxin (RTX) For ...
Huhtamaki appoints Marco Hilty as President, Flexible Packaging
Adevinta ASA (ADE) - Mandatory notification of transfer - Employee share purchase plan
Vaxart Announces Exclusive Worldwide License Agreement with Altesa Biosciences for its Vapendavir ...
Key Tronic Corporation Announces Completion of Audit Committee Investigation
Codiak BioSciences Announces the Transition of Benny Sorensen, M.D., Ph.D. to Scientific Advisory ...
PRESS RELEASE: NACON CONNECT: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2021 EDITION
Titel
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Declares $18.75 per Share Special Dividend
San Bernardino Renewable BioFuels Project Achieves Commercial Operation
MKS Instruments to Acquire Atotech
Puma is Pleased to Announce the Nomination of Dr. Laura Araneda to Its Advisory Board
Coloplast A/S - Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme, week 26
Ocugen’s COVID-19 Vaccine Co-Development Partner, Bharat Biotech, Shares Phase 3 Results ...
Ambu A/S: Update of financial guidance for 2020/21 and preliminary results for Q3 2020/21
EssilorLuxottica: EssilorLuxottica acquires HAL's 76.72% interest in GrandVision and announces mandatory public offer ...
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus