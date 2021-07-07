checkAd

New Industrial Building Under Construction at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center

Tejon Ranch Co./Majestic Realty Co. Joint Venture building its third new building, a 630,000-square-foot Class-A industrial facility

TEJON RANCH, Calif., July 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE: TRC) announced today it has commenced construction of an approximate 630,000-square-foot speculative industrial building at the Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC) with its joint venture partner Majestic Realty Co., the nation’s largest privately-held industrial developer.

The new building is located on a +/-39-acre site fronting Interstate 5, immediately to the north of two other industrial facilities built by Tejon-Majestic joint ventures in 2017 and 2019. At 629,274 square feet, the new building is the largest of the three, the other two being 480,480 and 579,040 square feet respectively. Tejon and Majestic also own a fully leased 651,909 industrial building on the west side of TRCC.

“Given the historical success we’ve enjoyed with our previous speculative building developments, with each of them leasing up in rapid fashion, the lack of vacant space within Tejon Ranch Commerce Center, and the level of demand inquiries we’re fielding for light manufacturing, warehouse and distribution space out of Southern California and elsewhere, we wanted to move as quickly as possible to bring another new building online,” said Joseph N. Rentfro, Tejon Ranch Co.’s Executive Vice President of Real Estate. “Whoever occupies the space will find our adjacency to Interstate 5 and proximity to both the Port of Los Angeles-Long Beach as well as California’s population centers – and our affordable lease rates, abundant and high-quality labor pool, along with the opportunity to apply for tax incentives through the County of Kern’s AdvanceKern initiative, to be uniquely valuable benefits to locating business operations at Tejon.”

“Beginning with our initial partnership agreement in 2016, we’ve remained incredibly bullish about Tejon Ranch and we’re excited to be underway on our third new building with a partner that sees and is committed to implementing a development vision through the same long-term lens,” said Majestic Realty Co. Vice President Tom Simmons. “Everything we’ve built here has leased up quickly and we begin this next chapter in our partnership with a well-established foundation, tremendous momentum and strong fundamentals. This is an opportunity to expand our footprint directly on Interstate 5 and continue to extend the market with the delivery of another cost-effective, world-class product that will attract world-class tenants.”

